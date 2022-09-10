PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 9, 2022 Robin: Imbestigahan ang Pagkabinbin ng Pondo sa Aeta sa Gitnang Luzon Nais imbestigahan ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang pagkabinbin ng kasunduan noong 2007 na nagtitiyak ng pondo para sa mga Aeta sa Clark Sub-Zone sa Gitnang Luzon. Ihinain ni Padilla ang Senate Resolution 149 na iimbestigahan ang Joint Management Agreement ng Clark Development Corp., National Commission on Indigenous Peoples at Tribong Ayta noong DIsyembre 6, 2007. "Fourteen years since the signing of the JMA, the Tribong Ayta are yet to receive their full share of the 20% of the net income arising from rentals and use of the ancestral domain as reported by the Aytas of Sitio Haduan, Mabalacat, Pampanga, during an audience on 2 August 2022 with the Office of Senator Robinhood Padilla in Pasay City," ani Padilla sa kanyang resolusyon. Inaatasan ng resolusyon ang Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, na pinamumunuan ni Padilla, na gawin ang imbestigasyon. Dagdag niya, ito ang naging dahilan para magkaroon ng isa pang dayalogo sa mga Ayta at CDC sa Agosto 4. Ayon kay CDC President Manuel Gaerlan, hindi nila maibigay ang 20% share sa Tribong Ayta dahil may tatlong grupo na kumakatawan sa mga Ayta - ang BATA, MATA, at STA. Dahil dito, inilagay ng CDC ang pondo, na umabot na sa P19.203 milyon noong Oktubre 31, 2019, sa trust fund sa Land Bank of the Philippines. Sa kanyang resolusyon, igniit ni Padilla na imbestigahan ang isyu para matiyak ang karapatan ng mga Ayta - at suriin ang pagpapatupad ng JMA, kasama ang papel ng NCIP. Robin Pushes Probe Into Row over Fund for Aetas in Central Luzon Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla is seeking an investigation into the row that has prevented Aetas in the Clark Sub-Zone in Central Luzon from getting some P19 million in funds stemming from an agreement signed in 2007. Padilla filed Senate Resolution 149 to investigate the Joint Management Agreement of the Clark Development Corp., National Commission on Indigenous Peoples and Tribong Ayta on Dec. 6, 2007. "Fourteen years since the signing of the JMA, the Tribong Ayta are yet to receive their full share of the 20% of the net income arising from rentals and use of the ancestral domain as reported by the Aytas of Sitio Haduan, Mabalacat, Pampanga, during an audience on 2 August 2022 with the Office of Senator Robinhood Padilla in Pasay City," Padilla said in his resolution. The resolution mandates the Senate Committee on Cultural Communities and Muslim Affairs, which Padilla chairs, to conduct the probe. According to Padilla, the issue prompted him to go to Pampanga to meet anew with the Aetas and the CDC on Aug. 4. CDC President Manuel Gaerlan said they could not give the Aetas the 20% share as there are three groups claiming to represent them - the BATA, MATA, and STA. Pending the resolution of the issue, the CDC placed the funds - amounting to P19.203 milyon as of Oct. 31, 2019 - in a trust fund in the Land Bank of the Philippines. In his resolution, Padilla wants the investigation to ensure the rights of the Aetas and to look into the implementation of the JMA, as well as the role of the NCIP.