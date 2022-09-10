Submit Release
Hontiveros lauds approval of Foundling Law IRR

PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release
September 9, 2022

Senator Risa Hontiveros on Friday lauded the approval of the Implementing Rules and Regulations (IRR) of Republic Act 11767 or the Foundling Recognition and Protection Act, which she authored and sponsored in the Senate.

In her keynote address during the ceremonial signing of the IRR, Hontiveros also recognized her colleagues in Congress for working together to quickly pass the measure despite the challenges brought by the pandemic.

"Gusto kong batiin ang mga kasamahan ko sa Senado, at mga kapwa kong may-akda, si Sen. Lito Lapid na matagal nang naghain ng panukalang ito; si Sen. Pia Cayetano na puspusan din ang tulong na ibinigay sa paghulma ng panukalang batas; at siyempre, si Sen. Grace Poe, whose personal story, whose personal struggles of being a foundling gave more meaning to our crafting of this measure," Hontiveros said.

"Maraming salamat din sa counterpart natin sa House, kay Rep. Yedda Romualdez. Nang dahil sa aming pagtutulungan, naging madali at mabalis ang pagsabatas nito. The swiftness with which we were able to push for this measure only shows our collective willingness, our urgency, our hope to do right by our children," she added.

In March 2021, Hontiveros filed Senate Bill 2121 to promote the rights of and to provide greater protections to deserted or abandoned children. By May 2022, it was signed into law.

The senator then highlighted that through the new law, foundlings are now given the right to access government programs and services, such as registration, facilitation of documents for adoption, education, protection, nourishment, and care, among others. She also said that a foundling shall be presumed a natural-born Filipino citizen if found in the Philippines or in the country's embassies, consulates, and territories.

"Ikinagagalak at ikinararangal kong maging parte sa pagsulat, pagsabatas, at ngayo'y pag-umpisa ng pag-implementa ng batas na ito. Magtulungan, mag-ambagan, at sama-sama nating siguraduhin na tunay na makinabang ang ating mga bata. May we never forget that the foundlings, our children, are the beating heart and very soul of this law," Hontiveros concluded.

