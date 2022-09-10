SENATOR MARK VILLAR FILES RESOLUTION SEEKING INQUIRY ON PRICE HIKES AND SUPPLY SHORTAGE OF VARIOUS MANUFACTURED GOODS

Deputy Majority Leader Senator Mark A. Villar filed Resolution No. 193 on Thursday, 8 September 2022 to investigate the alleged price increase and supply shortage of various manufactured goods.

The said resolution explained that the continuous increase in prices erode the purchasing power of the poor and marginalized sectors in the country. It shall have a significant impact on poverty as the upswing in prices will directly hammer the pockets of the consumers already tightening their belts due to the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and may result to hunger.

"Ako ay naghain ng resolution dahil sa mga ulat na nakarating sa atin na may posibilidad na magkukulang ang supply ng canned goods tulad ng sardinas resulta ng price increase sa tin plates, kamatis at iba pang raw ingredients," Villar said.

The said bill also discussed that negative impact of price hikes are apparent as the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) already suggested to the consumers to purchase their Noche Buena needs earlier to avoid a surge in market prices during the Christmas season.

"The DTI already suggested to buy Noche Buena needs this early. If that's the case, gaano nalang kataas ang mga bilihin come December? We really need to look into this," Villar added.

Sen. Villar also mentioned that the price stability of manufactured goods is a significant factor for food security to ensure that these products are not only available to consumers but also to ascertain that every Filipino can afford them.

"It is vital that as legislators, we promote the improvement of local industries, enhance market competitiveness and balance the welfare of both the producers and the consumers," ComTrade Chair Mark Villar ended.