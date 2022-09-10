Press Statement from Senate Majority Leader Joel Villanueva on the latest Labor Force Survey results

The July 2022 unemployment rate which dropped to 5.2%, from 6.0% in June 2022 is a positive sign, but the rise in the actual number of underemployed Filipinos remains concerning.

According to PSA, underemployed Filipinos were estimated at 6.54 million in July 2022, higher than the 5.89 million estimate in June 2022.

We still face a precarious jobs situation which requires aggressive intervention.

We need jobs that are secure and pay decently, not temporary, informal and insecure, especially amidst rising prices due to inflation which clocked in at 6.3% last August.

In the Senate, we will continue to pursue the passage of our Senate Bill No. 129 or the "Trabaho Para sa Lahat ng Pilipino Act".

The measure calls for the institutionalization of a National Employment Recovery Strategy to strengthen jobs generation programs through linkages with local government units.

Right before us is the 2023 national budget that we will thoroughly scrutinize to ensure it will fuel economic activities to create jobs and services.

We will see to it that relevant education and trainings are funded to arm future workers in landing in sustainable employment or livelihood.

The budget coupled with correct policies should lead the path to jobs recovery that will help fix the pandemic-scarred economy and lift the lives of our people.#

Magandang balita po ang pagbaba ng unemployment rate noong Hulyo 2022 na bumaba sa 5.2% mula 6% noong Hunyo, subalit ang nakakabahala po ay ang aktwal na bilang ng mga Pilipinong underemployed.

Ayon po sa PSA, may 6.54 milyong Pilipino ang underemployed noong Hulyo 2022, na mas mataas kesa sa 5.89 milyon noong Hunyo.

Agresibong intervention po ang kailangan upang tugunan ang sitwasyong ito.

Kailangan po natin ng mga trabahong sigurado at may disenteng kita sa harap ng tumataas na presyo ng bilihin mula sa pagpalo ng inflation rate na 6.3% noong Agosto.

Patuloy po nating isusulong ang Senate Bill No. 129 na Trabaho Para sa Lahat ng Pilipino Act para sa pagtatalaga ng National Employment Recovery Strategy at pagpapatibay ng programang paglikha ng trabaho sa pamamagitan ng mga ugnayang mula sa local government units.

Nalalapit na rin po ang pagbubusisi natin ng 2023 national budget upang masiguro ang pagpopondo ng mga programang lilikha ng trabaho.

Sisiguraduhin din po natin na mayroong pondo para sa edukasyon at training ng ating mga manggagawa upang magkaroon sila ng sustainable na kabuhayan.

Ang kombinasyon po ng sapat na budget at tamang polisiya sa paglikha ng trabaho ang landas tungo sa pagbangon ng ekonomiya at kabuhayan ng ating mga kababayan.