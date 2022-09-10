Submit Release
News Search

There were 348 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,878 in the last 365 days.

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on "pastillas" whistleblower Jeffrey Dale Ignacio becoming a state witness

PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release
September 10, 2022

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on "pastillas" whistleblower Jeffrey Dale Ignacio becoming a state witness

I commend the decision of the Sandiganbayan to drop criminal charges against "pastillas" scam whistleblower Jeffrey Dale Ignacio, and to admit him as state witness against high-ranking immigration officials involved in criminal activity.

I thank the anti-graft court for heeding our previous calls to consider Jeffrey's cooperation with the National Bureau of Investigation (NBI) and the Senate Committee on Women, Children, Family Relations and Gender Equality - which I lead as chairperson - during our probe on the "pastillas" scam in the Bureau of Immigration (BI).

Jeffrey's detailed and valuable testimony has helped shine a light on the almost-institutionalized corruption in the BI, and helped identify some of the 'big cats' involved in this multi-billion peso racket. As a state witness, I hope his testimony will provide a big boost to the prosecution of these erring officials and employees.

These officials involved in the "pastillas" scam enabled not only the illegal entry of countless Chinese nationals, but also the trafficking of Filipino women and children. Malaki ang kasalanan ng mga sangkot sa scam na ito sa ating bayan. Whistleblowers like Jeffrey Dale Ignacio, Allison Chiong, and others should receive ample protection and assistance from the government, so that justice may be fully served and all those accountable for this scam put behind bars.

You just read:

Statement of Senator Risa Hontiveros on "pastillas" whistleblower Jeffrey Dale Ignacio becoming a state witness

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.