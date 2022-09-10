PHILIPPINES, September 10 - Press Release

September 10, 2022 Robin Bill, Isusulong ang National Hijab Day sa Pebrero 1 Para tiyakin ang pag-unawa at labanan ang diskriminasyon, isinulong ni Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla ang paggunita ng National Hijab Day sa Pebrero 1 ng bawa't taon bilang pakikiisa sa ating mga kababaihang Muslim at pagpapahalaga sa kanilang pagsuot ng hijab bilang simbolo ng kahinhinan. Sa Senate Bill 1272, ipinunto ni Padilla na ang hijab, na "visible and distinguishable expression of the Islamic faith," ay nagamit na sa "discrimination and prejudice against Muslim women." "It is our aim to declare the first day of February of every year as National Hijab Day to recognize the millions of Muslim women around the world, and in the Philippines especially, who choose to wear the hijab and embody a life of modesty. It likewise aims to foster cultural understanding and inclusivity in our country," ani Padilla, na isang Muslim, sa kanyang panukalang batas. Nais ni Padilla na tuldukan ang diskriminasyon lalo na laban sa kababaihang Muslim sa pamamagitan ng "awareness, education and empowerment." Dagdag niya, hangad ng panukalang batas na kontrahin ang "colonial mentality" kung saan nagiging simbolo ng pag-aapi sa kababaihan ang hijab. "Stereotypical representations lead to misconceptions and one-dimensional view that Muslim women are powerless and oppressed. Recent controversies in different parts of the world - from hijabis being denied entry on school grounds to Muslim women getting assaulted for wearing hijab - have been polarizing and detrimental to Muslim women. Domestically, Filipino Muslim women are no strangers to these challenges," ani Padilla. Sa ilalim ng panukalang batas, ang National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) ang magiging lead agency sa paggunita ng National Hijab Day, sa pakikipagugnayan sa Bangsamoro Women Commission. Robin Bill Seeks Observance of National Hijab Day on February 1 To ensure cultural understanding and fight discrimination, Sen. Robinhood "Robin" C. Padilla has filed a bill for the observance of National Hijab Day on Feb. 1 of every year, to show solidarity with Muslim women and to value the significance of their wearing the hijab as a sign of modesty. Padilla, in filing Senate Bill 1272, noted the hijab is a "visible and distinguishable expression of the Islamic faith" that has been used in "discrimination and prejudice against Muslim women." "It is our aim to declare the first day of February of every year as National Hijab Day to recognize the millions of Muslim women around the world, and in the Philippines especially, who choose to wear the hijab and embody a life of modesty. It likewise aims to foster cultural understanding and inclusivity in our country," Padilla, a Muslim, said in his bill. He stressed the need to end discrimination especially against Muslim women through "awareness, education and empowerment." Also, he noted his bill aims to counter the "colonial mentality" where the hijab symbolizes the oppression of women. "Stereotypical representations lead to misconceptions and one-dimensional view that Muslim women are powerless and oppressed. Recent controversies in different parts of the world - from hijabis being denied entry on school grounds to Muslim women getting assaulted for wearing hijab - have been polarizing and detrimental to Muslim women. Domestically, Filipino Muslim women are no strangers to these challenges," he said. Under the bill, the National Commission on Muslim Filipinos (NCMF) will be the lead agency for National Hijab Day, and will coordinate with the Bangsamoro Women Commission.