Track and Trace Solutions Market Technological Advancement and Growth In Healthcare Industry

Track and Trace Solutions Market

Technological advancements in track & trace such as artificial intelligence, blockchain, and internet-of-things devices is expected to nurture growth market

PORTLAND, OREGON, US, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Asia-Pacific is expected to register the highest CAGR in terms of revenue during the forecast period due to regulatory enforcement to enhance quality and reliability of pharmaceutical drugs, development of pharmaceutical and biotechnology markets, and increased pressure to curb high incidences. Counterfeit drugs in developing Asian countries like India and China. The global track and trace solutions market is segmented by product type, technology, application, end user, and region. Based on product type, the market is segmented into hardware systems and software solutions. The hardware system market is sub-segmented into printing and marking solutions, monitoring and verification solutions, labeling solutions and others.

The software solutions market is further classified into plant manager software, line controller software, bundle tracking software, and others. The hardware system segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The printing and marking solutions segment drove the market growth in hardware systems in 2019 as these systems help in production and supply chain to ensure product quality and authenticity.

By technology, the market is categorized into barcode and radio-frequency identification (RFID). Barcoding is a common and cost-effective method implemented to facilitate item- and case-level tracing, helping to dominate the barcode segment in 2019.

𝐋𝐞𝐚𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

Key players operating in the market include Mettler Toledo International Inc., Xway Software SA, TraceLink Inc., Optel Group, Adents International, Siemens AG, Seedeneder Vision GmbH, Zebra Technology Corporation, Robert Bosch GmbH and Uhlmann Group.

