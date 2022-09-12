PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 11, 2022 IMEE: "UNDERNOURISHED" NATIONAL FEEDING PROGRAM MUST BE REVIVED Its popularity in the 70's still inspires the local feeding programs of incumbent and aspiring politicians, but the national scale and continuity that made the Nutribun a success as a USAID-funded project during the late President Ferdinand E. Marcos's time has hardly been matched by subsequent administrations. Senator Imee Marcos started the revival of the Nutribun Feeding Program yesterday, her father's 105th birth anniversary, with a warning that the government's nutrition programs at present are "undernourished and will not withstand a looming global food crisis." "We must restore the Nutribun Feeding Program's place as a viable solution to undernutrition among children. It can't remain an intermittent and sporadic advocacy," Marcos emphasized. To that end, the senator joined forces with the National Nutrition Council, which her father established in 1974, and various local government units, municipal offices of the Department of Social Welfare and Development, and barangay health workers. Simultaneous pilot-testing of the Nutribun Feeding Program took place Sunday in Rizal, Cebu, and Ilocos Norte, where 1,000 children, three to five years old, in each province received packs of the iconic bread made with squash, malunggay (moringa), and other locally available, high-nutrient crops. Beyond the mere distribution of the fortified Nutribun, Marcos's office and all government workers involved will be monitoring the children's weight and state of health throughout the next 120 days. Marcos's personal initiative complements the government's nutrition programs to be bolstered with $178 million in recent funding from the World Bank, so that the high incidence of child stunting in the Philippines can be reversed. The World Bank noted in its 2021 report that there have been "almost no improvements in the prevalence of undernutrition in the Philippines" in the past 30 years and added that "the country is ranked fifth in the East Asia and Pacific Region with the highest prevalence of stunting and is among the 10 countries in the world with the highest number of stunted children." "There's no more time to lose, if the next generations of Filipino children are to be healthy in body and mind, and ultimately productive as grown-up citizens," Marcos said. IMEE: KULANG SA SUSTANSYANG NATIONAL FEEDING PROGRAM, PALAKASIN Palalakasin ni Senador Imee Marcos ang 'Nutribun Feeding Program' sa harap ng mga programang pang-nutrisyon ng gobyerno na "kulang sa sustansya," gayong lalo pang lumalala ang krisis sa pagkain sa buong mundo at dumarami ang bansot na bata. Ito'y kasabay na rin ng pagdiriwang nitong nagdaang Linggo ng ika-105 na kaarawan ng kanyang ama na si dating Pangulong Ferdinand Marcos Sr. na nagpasimuno sa Nutribun Feeding Program noong dekada '70 na maraming bansot na bata ang lumusog. "Dapat ibalik ang 'Nutribun Feeding Program' na solusyon sa problema sa malnutrisyon ng mga bata. Hindi uubra ang pasulpot-sulpot lang at kalat na adbokasiya," diin ni Marcos. Sa gitna nito, nakipag-sani pwersa na si Senador Marcos sa National Nutrition Council na itinatag ng kanyang ama noong 1974, gayundin sa iba't-ibang mga lokal na pamahalaan, sa mga tanggapan ng Department of Social Welfare and Development sa bawat munisipyo at sa mga barangay health workers. Kaya naman, umarangkada na ang sabay-sabay na pilot-testing ng Nutribun Feeding Program kahapon sa Rizal, Cebu, at Ilocos Norte, kung saan may 1,000 mga bata na edad tatlo hanggang limang taong gulang sa kada probinsya ang binigyan ng mga pakete ng bantog na tinapay na gawa sa kalabasa, malunggay, at iba pang lokal na masustansyang mga pananim. Bukod sa distribusyon ng mas pinasustansyang Nutribun, imo-monitor ng tanggapan ni Marcos at ng lahat ng mga kawani ng gobyernong kaagapay sa feeding program ang mga timbang ng mga bata at kalusugan nila sa loob ng 120 araw. Ang personal na inisyatiba ni Marcos ay suporta na rin sa mga nutrition program ng gobyerno na kamakailan lang ay nilaanan ng $178 million ng World Bank, para mabaligtad ang mataas na insidente ng child stunting o pagkabansot ng mga bata sa Pilipinas. Matatandaan na sa report ng World Bank noong 2021, lumitaw na halos walang pagbabago sa namamayagpag na malnutrisyon sa bansa sa loob ng 30 taon, at iniranggong pang-lima ang Pilipinas sa East Asia at Pacific Region na may pinakamataas na umiiral na pagkabansot ng mga bata at kasali sa sampu na mga bansa sa buong mundo na may pinakamataas na bilang ng mga batang bansot. "Wala nang dapat sayanging oras, kung ang mga batang Pinoy ay magiging malusog sa pangangatawan at pag-iisip, at siguradong lalaki silang mga produktibong mamamayan," giit ni Marcos.