Villar: Ex-PHilMech Dir. Jallorina: No corruption in the PhilMech- RCEF program; no overpricing in tractor purchase

PHILIPPINES, September 12 - Press Release

September 12, 2022 Ex-PHilMech Dir. Jallorina: No corruption in the PhilMech- RCEF program; no overpricing in tractor purchase NO corruption and overpricing in the Authorized Budget for the Contract (ABC) of the four-wheeled farm tractors distributed to farmer cooperatives and associations (FCAs) in the country, stressed former Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech) Director Dr. Baldwin G. Jallorin. "Walang overpricing, walang corruption, walang irregularities at sumunod lang and PHilMech sa batas ng implementasyon ng programa", said Jallorina. He noted that PHilMech went through the right process for procurement- from market research to invitation to bid and the opening of bids. The biddings, he said, were open to public viewing and streamed via the PHilMech Facebook page. The program hogged the headlines after alleged irregularities, including overpricing, have been uncovered in the recent purchase of 1,346 units of the farm tractors. Earlier, it was reported that Jallorina's successor, Dr. Dionisio Alvindia, withhold the payment of the tractors after he found out that the price of one farm tractor with an approved contract price of P1.2 million has been jacked-up by P98,000. The 1,346 tractors with a purchase price of P1.298 million each would have a total cost of P1.747 billion. But Alvindia later clarified and pointed out there's no problem with the P1.3 million per unit of tractor since the P98,000 is for the purchase of 'hydraulic ports'. "The adjustment in the technical specifications were recommended by the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering (BAFE) as this would allow tractor-mounted auxiliaries to maximize the tractors' range of use," said Alvindia. In a press conference last September 9, 2022, Alvindia retracted his previous statements about the irregularities, and emphasized that there is no overprice and corruption in the implementation of the PhilMech Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) mechanization program. Alvindia, who assumed office last March 2022, asserted the laws were stricty followed in the procurement of tractors under the RCEF mechanization program. During the Senate committee hearing on Agriculture and agrarian reform, chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar emphasized the legal intent of RA 11203 or the Rice Tarification Law (RTL) is to vest PHilMech and not the Department of Agriculture (DA) the mandate to be the procuring entity in the mechanization component of RA 11203. "As such, the PhilMech Director is designated under the law as the "Head of the Procuring Entity" and, thus entitled to all the powers given to the Head of the Procuring Entity (HOPE) under the procurement law," said Villar. "We, however, are not alone in this interpretation,Jallorina sought the guidance and the Legal Opinion of the Solicitor General which rules that as a procuring entity, PhilMech's agency head shall be its HOPE," she added. Aside from the distribution of tractors under Jallorina leadership, the RTL liberalized the entry of rice, which tariff proceeds are earmarked under RCEF, including the biggest bulk of P5 billion annually for the distribution of farm equipment and machinery. Under Jallorina, PhilMech also accomplished 82.75% of their targets to FCAs. This accomplishment translates to at least 1.35 million farmer-members of 5,314 FCAs and local government units (LGUs) benefiting in just three years of implementation from 2019 to 2021. Ex-PHilMech Dir. Jallorina: Walang katiwalian sa PhilMech- RCEF program; walang overpricing sa pagbili ng tractors WALANG katiwalian at overpricing sa Authorized Budget for the Contract (ABC) ng four-wheeled farm tractors na ibinigay sa ating farmer cooperatives and associations (FCAs) sa buong bansa, giit ni dating Philippine Center for Postharvest Development and Mechanization (PHilMech) Director Dr. Baldwin G. Jallorin. "Walang overpricing, walang corruption, walang irregularities at sumunod lang and PHilMech sa batas ng implementasyon ng programa", ayon kay Jallorina. Binigyan diin niya na dumaan ang PHilMech sa tamang proseso ng pagbili- mula sa market research, sa invitation to bid at pagbubukas ng bids. Sinabi niya na naging bukas sa publiko at naka-live streaming sa PHilMech Facebook page ang mga bidding. Naging tampok sa balita ang programang ito ng PhilMech nang madiskubre ang umano'y iregularidad, kabilang ang overpricing, sa pagbili ng 1,346 units ng farm tractors. Naiulat din na pinatigil ni Dr. Dionisio Alvindia, kapalit ni Jallorina, ang pagbabayad sa mga tractor nang makita niyang tumaas ng P98,000 ang presyo ng isang tractor na may aapproved contract price na P1.2 million Aabot sa sa P1.747 billion ang kabuuang halaga ng 1,346 tractors na may presyong P1.298 million kada isa. Subalit nilinaw din ni Alvindia na walang problema sa P1.3 million per unit ng tractor dahil ang karagdagang P98,000 ay para sa pagbili ng 'hydraulic ports'. "Adjustment in the technical specifications were recommended by the Bureau of Agricultural and Fisheries Engineering (BAFE) as this would allow tractor-mounted auxiliaries to maximize the tractors' range of use," ani Alvindia. Sa press conference noong September 9, 2022, binawi ni Alvindia ang kanyang naunang pahayag kaugnay sa iregularidad at iginiit na walang overprice at korapsyon sa pagpapatupad ng PhilMech Rice Competitiveness Enhancement Fund (RCEF) mechanization program. Ayon kay Alvindia, na umupong PhilMech director noong nakaraang Marso 2022, mahigpit na sinunod ang batas sa pagbili ng tractors sa ilalim ng RCEF mechanization program. Sa Senate committee hearing on Agriculture and agrarian reform, tinukoy ni chairperson Sen. Cynthia A. Villar na ingensiyon ng RA 11203 o Rice Tarification Law (RTL) na bigyan ng mandato ang PHilMech at hindi ang Department of Agriculture (DA) na maging 'procuring entity' sa mechanization component ng RA 11203. "As such, the PhilMech Director is designated under the law as the "Head of the Procuring Entity" and, thus entitled to all the powers given to the Head of the Procuring Entity (HOPE) under the procurement law." "We, however, are not alone in this interpretation,Jallorina sought the guidance and the Legal Opinion of the Solicitor General which rules that as a procuring entity, PhilMech's agency head shall be its HOPE," dagdag pa ni Villar. Bukod sa pamimigay ng tractors sa ilalim ng liderato ni Jallorina, na-liberalize rin ng RTL ang pagpasok ng bigas sa bansa. Ang tariff proceeds ay nasa ilalim ng RCEF, kabilang ang pinakamalaking bulto ng taunang P5 billion na para sa farm equipment and machinery. Sa ilalim pa rin ni Jallorina, naabot ng PhilMech ang 82.75% ng kanilang target para sa FCAs. Natulungan nito ang may 1.35 million farmer-members ng 5,314 FCAs at local government units (LGUs) sa loob lamang ng tatlong taon- 2019 to 2021.