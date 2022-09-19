Alliance University Named a Best College by U.S. News & World Report
A Top Performer Among Regional Universities in the North
More than 43% of our students are Pell Grant recipients and 45% are first generation degree-earners. Alliance University graduates are evidence of our successful advocacy for social mobility.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, September 19, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Alliance University has been named again by U.S. News & World Report as a 2022-2023 "Best College for Social Mobility" among regional universities in the North. This is the 38th year the global authority in education rankings has released its lists after evaluating a record number 1,500 colleges and universities. U.S. News badges are widely recognized as symbols of excellence in higher education. Regional universities are ranked within four geographic areas: North, South, Midwest and West and are institutions that offer undergraduate, graduate, and doctoral degree programs.
— President Rajan S. Mathews
Top performing schools in social mobility are leaders in enrolling and graduating large numbers of economically disadvantaged students. These students are recipients of Pell Grants who have been given access and opportunity to demonstrate their potential for success. The vast majority of these federal grants are awarded to students whose adjusted gross family incomes are under $50,000.
“More than 43% of our students are Pell Grant recipients and 45% are first generation degree-earners. Alliance University graduates are evidence of our successful advocacy for social mobility,” says President Rajan S. Mathews.
Access, opportunity, and affordability has made earning an Alliance University degree possible for a population of students from diverse socio-economic backgrounds. Nearly 35,000 alumni serve in some 90 countries in the fields of education, healthcare, ministry, business, the performing arts and community-building professions.
About Alliance University
Alliance University, formerly Nyack College, was founded in 1882 by Dr. Albert Benjamin Simpson and currently serves nearly 2,000 students in its undergraduate, graduate and seminary degree programs. In addition to the Manhattan campus, an extension site is located in San Juan, Puerto Rico. Nyack is accredited by the Middle States Association of Colleges and Secondary Schools and is chartered by the Board of Regents of the University of the State of New York.
marketing@nyack.edu
Alliance University
marketing@nyack.edu
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn
Other