Laredo Port of Entry Holds 21st Anniversary 9/11 Memorial Ceremony at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge

LAREDO, Texas – U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Office of Field Operations (OFO) Laredo Port of Entry held their annual 9/11 Memorial Ceremony to pay tribute to the victims and honor the survivors of the terroristic attacks that occurred on September 11, 2001.

The ceremony took place at the Juarez-Lincoln Bridge in the early hours of September 11, 2022. Local, state and county law enforcement partners and first responders gathered to commemorate the 21st anniversary of the fateful events that occurred that day in our country.

“Today marks the 21st year since September 11th. There are truly no words to define that dreadful and life shattering day,” said Port Director Albert Flores, Laredo Port of Entry. “CBP’s service to our country and its devotion to our mission to keep the American people safe is how we honor the victims of 9/11.”

Leadership from federal, state and local law enforcement partners pose with Port Director Albert Flores and the 9/11 wreath during the 21st annual remembrance ceremony to honor 9/11 attack victims.

A combined Law Enforcement Honor Guard presented the colors, raised the American flag to full staff and then lowered the flag to half-staff to honor the lives lost. A bugler intoned taps and a CBP Officer sang Amazing Grace. A moment of radio silence was observed at 7:46 a.m., the exact moment Flight 11 crashed into the north face of the World Trade Center North Tower. An Air and Marine Operations, Laredo Air Branch helicopter conducted a flyover and hovered over the various law enforcement units as first responders stood in formation on the bridge span.

In attendance were representatives from the Laredo Port of Entry, U.S. Border Patrol, U.S. Consul General, Transportation Security Administration, Webb County Sheriff’s Office, Laredo Police Department, Laredo Fire Department and Homeland Security Investigations.

The Laredo Port of Entry would like to express its gratitude to all the men and woman of law enforcement and first responders who made today’s service possible. We commend them for their continued bravery, strength and determination to face the unknown as they protect our community and the Homeland.