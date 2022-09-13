Arhat Fruit Extract Size to Boost $121.3 million By 2027 | CAGR 2.3% - IndustryARC
Surging Applications Of LuoHanGuo Are Projected To Drive The Growth Of Arhat Fruit Extract MarketHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that Arhat Fruit Extract Market size is estimated to reach $121.3 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 2.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Arhat fruit is derived from the plant with the scientific name: Siraitia grosvenorii, also termed monkfruit or luohanguo, which is a herbaceous perennial vine of the gourd family, Cucurbitaceae. The plant is harvested for its fruit extract, termed mogrosides, which develops a sweetness sensation.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Arhat Fruit Extract Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, Asia-Pacific Arhat Fruit Extract Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the Momordica fruit typically termed arhat, belonging to the family: Cucurbitaceae being native to southern China and northern Thailand and its extensive application in conventional Chinese pharmacology attributed to its capability to balance inner heat in the Asia-Pacific region.
2. Arhat Fruit Extract Market growth is being driven by the surging application of arhat fruit extract as a sweetener, recognized to be almost 300 times sweeter than sugar. However, the Momordica fruit, belonging to the family: Cucurbitaceae, is one of the few fruits that cannot be consumed until it is dried by the fire and the fruit is gradually dried in the oven, conserving it and eliminating most of the unwanted aromas resulting in the formation of numerous bitter and astringent flavors and this is one of the major factors hampering the growth of Arhat Fruit Extract Market.
3. Arhat Fruit Extract Market Detailed Analysis on the Strength, Weakness, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Arhat Fruit Extract Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Arhat Fruit Extract Market based on the application can be further segmented into Food, Beverage, and Others. The Food segment held the largest market share in 2021.
2. The Arhat Fruit Extract Market based on geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America and Rest of the World. Asia-Pacific (Arhat Fruit Extract Market) held the largest share with 45% of the overall market in 2021.
3. The Arhat Fruit Extract Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into Supermarkets And Hypermarkets, Convenience Stores, Online Stores, and Others. The Supermarkets And Hypermarkets Segment held the largest market share in 2021.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Arhat Fruit Extract industry are -
1. Hunan Huacheng Biotech.Inc
2. Xi`an Sobeo Biotech
3. Guilin Layn Natural Ingredients Corp.
4. Monk Fruit Corp.
5. Guilin Sanleng Biotech
