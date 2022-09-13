Silica Flour Market size is forecast to reach US$530.1 million by 2027 - IndustryARC
Silica Flour Market size is forecast to reach US$530.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Silica Flour Market size is forecast to reach US$530.1 million by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 3.8% during 2022-2027. Silica flour is manufactured by grinding silica sand containing high silica content to minuscule particle size. Minute-sized particles of silica flour make it suitable for applications including sodium silicate, fiberglass, reinforcing filler, and additives. These applications require a high content of silica which is usually more than 95%. Besides these applications, silica flour is used in foundry work, ceramic frits and glaze, oil well cement, and glass & clay production. These are used in end-user industries such as polymers and glass, chemical, construction, oil and gas, and paints and coatings. Quartz surfacing materials may contain up to 93% crystalline silica. The demand of fiberglass for construction is driving the market growth.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Silica Flour Market highlights the following areas -
1. Asia-Pacific region dominates the Silica Flour Market owing to a rapid increase in the Oil and Gas industry.
2. The rising demand of fiberglass from construction and the demand of oil-well cement from oil and gas industry are driving the market growth of Silica Flour Market
3. The adverse effect of silica on human health might hamper the market growth.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Quartz silica, often called quartz sand, white sand, industrial sand, and silica sand includes sand with high silicon dioxide (SiO2) content. It is a hard, crystalline mineral that consists of silicon and oxygen atoms. Quartz is the most common form of crystalline silica and is the second most common mineral on the earth’s surface. It is found in almost every type of rock i.e., igneous, metamorphic and sedimentary.
2. The increasing number of new housing units, increase in population, and significant investments in the construction sectors are driving the demand for Silica Flour Market in the region. According to the International Trade Administration (ITA), China is the world’s largest construction market, and the industry is forecasted to grow at an annual average of 5.2% in real terms between 2022 and 2029.
3. According to the International Trade Administration, the beauty and personal care product market revenues are expected to reach US$ 7.5 billion in 2022 and expand at a 6.5% compound annual growth rate through 2025. Also, the personal care sector has the largest market category (US$ 3.2 billion), followed by skincare (US$ 2.1 billion), and cosmetics (US$ 1.7 billion). On the other hand, in 2021, the beauty industry in China is recognized as the largest globally, at US$38.8 billion in retail sales, as disclosed by Central Information Commission (CIC) Report.
Competitive landscape:
The top 5 players in the Silica Flour industry are:
1. SCR-Sibelco N.V.
2. International Silica Industries Company Plc.
3. U.S. Silica Holdings Inc.
4. Adwan Chemical Industries Co. Ltd.
5. AGSCO Corporation
