Asia Pacific footwear Market Size, Business Strategy and Regional Analysis by 2027
SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the Asia Pacific footwear industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.
The Asia Pacific footwear market size reached US$ 131.2 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 196 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 7.4% during 2022-2027.Footwear refers to various outer coverings for feet, such as shoes, boots, sandals, which are worn to provide protection against adversities of the environment. They are produced using various materials, such as wood, leather, canvas, jute, rubber, plastic, etc., and are available in numerous sizes and designs.
The Asia Pacific footwear market is primarily driven by the increasing demand for superior quality footwear, along with the continually evolving fashion trends in the region. Furthermore, with the growing consumer inclination towards sports and athletic activities, several manufacturers are launching unique designs to cater to specific consumer preferences. Additionally, the rising penetration of e-commerce platforms, offering easy payment options and a wide range of products, is also augmenting the market growth. Several other factors including, inflating disposable incomes of the consumers and extensive R&D activities to launch sustainable footwear, ranging from hay-based sneakers to biodegradable and vegan stilettos, are anticipated to further drive the demand for footwear in the region.
Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.
Asia Pacific Footwear Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:
Competitive Landscape with Key Players:
The competitive landscape of the Asia pacific footwear market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.
Key Market Segmentation:
The report has segmented the Asia pacific footwear market on the basis of product, material, distribution channel, pricing, end user and country.
Breakup by Product:
Non-Athletic Footwear
Athletic Footwear
Breakup by Material:
Rubber
Leather
Plastic
Fabric
Others
Breakup by Distribution Channel:
Footwear Specialists
Online Sales
Supermarkets and Hypermarkets
Departmental Stores
Clothing Stores
Others
Breakup by Pricing:
Premium
Mass
Breakup by End User:
Men
Women
Kids
Breakup by Country:
China
Japan
India
South Korea
Australia
Indonesia
Others
Key highlights of the report:
Market Performance (2016-2021)
Market Outlook (2022-2027)
Industry Trends
Market Drivers and Success Factors
The Impact of COVID-19 on the Global Market
Value Chain Analysis
Structure of the Global Market
Comprehensive mapping of the competitive landscape
