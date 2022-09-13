Mango Butter Market Size Expected to Reach $128.9 Million with CAGR of 6.3% by 2027 – IndustryARC
Old-Age Population and Elevating Consciousness Regarding Skincare is Anticipated to Boost Mango Butter Market Demand.HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Mango Butter Market size is estimated to reach $128.9 million by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 6.3% during the forecast period 2022-2027. It is widely used in the synthesis of cosmetics products like suncare balms, and hair products because it encompasses fats and antioxidants. Intensification in the geriatric population around the globe, and broadening awareness of skincare are factors set to drive the growth of the Mango Butter Industry for the period 2022-2027. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key takeaways :
1. Geographically, the North America Mango Butter Market accounted for the highest revenue share in 2021. Furthermore, Asia-Pacific is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027.
2. Accruing applications in beauty products is said to be the preeminent driver driving the growth of the Mango Butter Market. The increasing cost of cosmetic products due to high inflation post-COVID-19 is said to reduce the market growth.
3. Detailed analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses, and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Mango Butter Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Mango Butter Market based on the application type can be further segmented into food products, beauty, and cosmetics, pharmaceutical industry. The beauty and cosmetics segment held the largest share in 2021.
2. The Mango Butter Market based on distribution channels can be further segmented into retail outlets and online platforms. The retail segment held the largest share in 2021. The growth is owing to the far-reaching occurrence of offline facilities in cities as well as rural areas where the consumer can make such purchases.
3. The Mango Butter Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America held the largest share with 34% of the overall market in 2021. The growth in this segment is owing to the factors such as high responsiveness among the general public regarding aesthetics in North American countries.
Competitive Landscape :
The top 5 players in the Mango Butter industry are -
1. Australian Chemical Suppliers
2. Mountain Fresh
3. Natural Pigments
4. Organic Creations
5. Mountain Rose Herbs
