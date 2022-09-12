At 7.5% CAGR, Global Poly(1-Butene) Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 850 Mn By 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
The Global Poly(1-Butene) Market was estimated at USD 411.7 Million in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 850 Million by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 7.5% between 2022 and 2030.
Poly(1-Butene) Market: Overview
The polymer is used in a wide range of consumer applications, including piping systems, hot melt adhesives, easy-open packaging, and film medication. It is typically used in pipe systems due to its remarkable flexibility and creeps resistance throughout a wide temperature range.
Packaging that is simple to peel, seal, and open is one of polybutene-1’s main uses. Cheese, cereals, and carton liners are a few examples of pre-packaged items that typically come in easy-opening packaging. Customers’ demands for food packaging and other easily opened items vary. Due to hectic client lives and their desire for ready-to-eat meals, easy-open packaging is in great demand. The usage of polybutene-1 in products with easy-peel packaging is anticipated to increase throughout the projected period due to increased packaging demand.
Poly(1-Butene) Market: Growth Drivers
Due to Polybutene-1 flexibility and robust ripping strength, it is frequently used as a co-monomer in the manufacturing of toys, containers, pipes, linear low-density polyethylene, high-density polyethylene (HDPE), and other non-food packaging products derived from polyethylene/polypropylene resins. Also produced from polybutene-1 are valeraldehyde, polybutene, butadiene, butylene oxide, maleic anhydride, secondary butyl alcohol (SBA), and methyl ethyl ketone (MEK). Additionally, 1-Butene serves as a middleman in the synthesis of plasticizers, antioxidants, corrosion inhibitors, herbicides, and additives for hydraulic and lubricating lubricants.
Food packaging is one of the main application sectors with the fastest growth in polybutene-1 demand. Food that is packaged encourages a busy lifestyle and offers security for prepared meals. It also allows for the resealing of any packaged food item after the required amount of food has been consumed. The packaging industry favours the usage of polybutene-1 because of its advantages of being easy to open with little effort and without the need for any cutting equipment. Customers that use polybutene-1 claim that the packing of fresh pasta, sliced cheese, meat, pizza, ready-to-eat meals, yoghurt cups, sandwich packs, etc. have also been successful. The need for polybutene-1 has also significantly increased for vacuum food packing. In order to secure the packaging of cheese, coffee, vacuum-packed rice, pork, peanuts, and coffee, users have been able to employ polybutene-1 products to produce a range of film structures. The polybutene-1 market is therefore driven globally by the expanding demand from the food packaging segment.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Poly(1-Butene) Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 7.5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Poly(1-Butene) Market size was valued at around USD 411.7 Million in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 850 Million by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) High temperatures don’t affect the polybutene-1 material’s strength or flexibility at all. It also exhibits strong mechanical, thermal, and creep resistance characteristics.
D)The prices of polybutene-1 are expected to hamper the growth of the market due to fluctuations in price. Consumers may face problems order to manage their expenses due to the high chances of price change.
E) New methods are being researched to make bio-degradable polyethylene in an effort to change the non-biodegradable character of polybutene-1, which will provide producers with a huge market opportunity.
F) Despite having many uses, polyethylene is non-biodegradable and has disposal problems, hence the government promotes the recycling of plastic trash. Future market collapse of polyethylene might result from this, which could have an impact on the polybutene-1 market.
Regional Landscape
Europe held a dominant position and is predicted to be in the dominating state during the forecast period in the polybutene-1 market. With a production capacity of more than 65 kilo tons annually, the area is home to the largest polybutene-1 manufacturing plant. A sizable portion of the world’s product manufacturers is located in Europe.
The strategic partnership between raw material producers and end-product manufacturers, the integration of the supply chain, and the widespread use of PB-1 products in diverse applications are all factors contributing to the market’s strong position in Europe. Due to the phase-out of conventional materials, PB-1 pipe, and plumbing products will experience increased demand in Europe.
Key Players
Lyndollbessel
Mitsui Chemicals
Ylem Technology
Shandong Hongye Chemical
Tengzhou Rida Chemical Co., Ltd.
Hongye Chemical Industry Group Co. Ltd.
The Poly(1-Butene) Market is segmented as follows:
By Product Grade
Extrusion grade
Injection molding grade
Blow molding grade
By Application
Plumbing system
Packaging system
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
