At 29.1% CAGR, Global Mobile Payments Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 587.52 Bn 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI

Custom Market Insights

The Mobile Payments Market was at US$ 43.11 Billion in 2021 and is growing to approx US$ 587.52 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 29.1% between 2022 and 2030.

The Global Mobile Payments Market was estimated at USD 43.11 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 587.52 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 29.1% between 2022 and 2030. ” — Custom Market Insights