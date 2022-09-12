Australia online gambling market Share, Demand, Current Size, Future Value and Regional Analysis by 2022-2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the Australia online gambling industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Australia online gambling market Overview:

The Australia online gambling market reached a value of US$ 4.0 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 6.6 Billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.1% during 2022-2027.Online gambling refers to the activity of wagering an object of monetary value on casinos and other sports-based activities via the internet. These games include poker, bingo, lotteries, sports betting, casinos, and horse racing. Online gambling does not involve physical interactions and all the sessions are hosted by computer programs. Players can download gambling software on their devices or access them through a website. Online gambling offers several benefits, such as free games, loyalty points, convenience, global access, customizable budget, and different payment options.

Australia Online Gambling Market Trends/Drivers:

The proliferation of smartphones, availability of high-speed internet connections, and the rapid adoption of digital payment methods are primarily driving the Australia online gambling market growth. Moreover, the increasing integration of these gaming platforms with advanced technologies, such as blockchain, virtual reality (VR), and three-dimensional (3D) animation, for realistic and immersive gaming experiences are acting as a growth-inducing factor. Other than this, the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) and the imposition of lockdown restrictions have encouraged consumers to shift toward online gaming, which is contributing to the market growth.

Note: We are regularly tracking the direct effect of COVID-19 on the market, along with the indirect influence of associated industries. These observations will be integrated into the report.

Australia Online Gambling Market 2022-2027 Competitive Analysis and Segmentation:

Competitive Landscape with Key Players:

The competitive landscape of the Australia online gambling market has been studied in the report with the detailed profiles of the key players operating in the market.

Key Market Segmentation:

The report has segmented the Australia online gambling market on the basis of game type, device and region.

Breakup by Game Type:

Sports Betting

Casino

Others

Breakup by Device:

Desktop

Mobile

Others

Breakup by Region:

Australia Capital Territory and New South Wales

Victoria and Tasmania

Queensland

Northern Territory & Southern Australia

Western Australia

