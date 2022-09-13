Metal Injection Molding Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$3.7 billion by 2027 - IndustryARC
Metal Injection Molding Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$3.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027HYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Metal Injection Molding Materials Market size is forecast to reach US$3.7 billion by 2027, after growing at a CAGR of 8.2% during the forecast period 2022-2027. Metal injection molding materials such as soft magnetic alloys, low alloy steel, stainless steel, and other materials have important properties including superior strength, magnetic characteristics, and corrosion resistance. Owing to these properties, the injection metal molding materials enhance the durability of small electronic component, thus making it ideal for miniature components manufacturing. To enhance the mechanical properties of metal injection molding materials Hot Isostatic Pressing (HIP) technique is used as a post-treatment process, which enable superior material durability. The metal injection molding market is primarily driven by the growth of the electrical and electronics industry.
1. Asia-Pacific region dominated the Metal Injection Molding Materials Market, owing to the growing electrical and electronics industry in the region. According to Invest India, India’s domestic production in electronics has increased by more than double in 2014-2015 it was US$29 billion, and in 2020-21 to US$67 billion.
2. The increasing research and development focus for enhancing the properties of metal molding materials including ferritic stainless steel, tungsten, and more are creating an opportunity for market growth.
3. Moreover, the federal government's increasing initiatives related to medical equipment manufacturing are further aiding the metal injection molding materials industry's growth.
4. Nevertheless, the high cost associated with the metal injection molding materials is creating a bottleneck for the growth of the market.
Segmental Analysis:
1. Ferrous alloys including stainless steel, soft magnetic alloys, and others are often deployed in metal injection molding because when compared with tungsten, these alloys have a cost advantage. In addition, ferrous alloys have higher thermal resistance than non-ferrous metals, enabling them to withstand higher temperatures. This is very beneficial in machine tools to assist extend the tool's life and prevent damage. Thus, due to these properties of ferrous alloys, it is widely used metal injection molding materials, which is benefiting the segmental growth of the market.
2. Asia-Pacific region is the dominating region as it holds the largest share in the Metal Injection Molding Materials Market in 2021 up to 37%. The economic growth of the Asia-Pacific region is driven by the growth of electrical and electronics, automotive, and more such sectors in the region.
3. According to the Japan Electronics and Information Technology Industries Association, in 2020, the global production of computers was US$4,672 million, and in 2021 it was 5,024 million, an increase of about 8%. Hence, the growing electrical and electronics industry is expected to fuel the demand for metal injection molding materials, which is further propelling the market growth.
Competitive landscape:
1. Indo-Mim
2. OptiMIM (Form Technologies)
3. ARC Group
4. Phillips-Midsize (Molex)
5. Smith Metal Products
