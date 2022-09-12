At 5% CAGR, Global Veterinary Vaccine Market Size & Share Surpass US$ 15 Bn By 2030 | Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
According to the study, The Global Veterinary Vaccine Market was estimated at USD 9 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 15 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 5% between 2022 and 2030.
Veterinary Vaccine Market: Overview
The global Veterinary Vaccine Market research report offers an in-depth analysis of the global market size, which is further segmented into the regional and country-level market size, and segmentation market growth. Also, it provides market share, sales analysis, competitive landscape, impact of domestic and global market participants, trade regulations, value chain optimization, recent key developments, strategic market growth analysis, opportunities analysis, product launches, and technological innovations.
Over the projection period, it is anticipated that the market for veterinary vaccines will grow quickly. One of the most prevalent cattle diseases in the world is anthrax. Anthrax has been globally contained as a consequence of national initiatives, but it remains pervasive, according to a report released by the WHO. The absence of vaccination against the illness and the inexperience of recent generations of veterinarians in detecting and reporting the condition both contribute to the disease’s prevalence. Various livestock illnesses are becoming more common along with this.
Veterinary Vaccine Market: Growth Drivers
The main reasons for the widespread acceptance of ruminants, particularly cattle vaccinations, around the world are the rising outbreaks of cattle disease and the continuously growing livestock population. Animals are an essential source of milk, food, meat, protein, and other industrial goods like wool and leather. The three most often used animal vaccinations for equine influenza, foot, and mouth disease, and rabies restrict the spread of infectious pathogens by simulating acquired immunity.
The need for animal vaccines for the livestock population is rising as a result of growing concerns about food security and improved animal husbandry. Global livestock output has increased as a result of rising consumer demand for animal products. The demand for animal products is also rising as a result of a number of causes, including population expansion and variations in food choices brought on by changing lifestyles. These elements are contributing to the market’s expansion. Additionally, the ongoing development of vaccinations and the spread of cattle diseases have contributed to the changing market dynamics.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Veterinary Vaccine Market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 5% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the veterinary Vaccine Market size was valued at around USD 9 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 15 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on vaccine segmentation, the livestock vaccines segment was estimated to show maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on technology segmentation, the live attenuated vaccines segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) On the basis of geography, the North American region was the leading revenue generator in 2021.
Regional Landscape
The North American region dominated the market for Veterinary Vaccines. This is due to the widespread adoption of pets as companions, an increase in the consumption of meat and dairy products, and growth in public understanding of the advantages of utilizing animal vaccines. Due to rising pet ownership and zoonotic disease prevalence, Asia-Pacific has a sizable market that could have an impact on market trends for animal vaccinations.
Key Players
MERCK
Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH
Virbac
Zoetis Services LLC
Vetoquinol
Elanco
Ceva
Biovac
NEOGEN Corporation
ImmuCell Corporation
The Veterinary Vaccine Market is segmented as follows:
By Vaccine
Livestock Vaccine
Porcine Vaccines
Poultry Vaccines
Bovine Vaccines
Other Livestock Vaccines
Companion Animal Vaccine
Canine Vaccines
Equine Vaccines
Feline Vaccines
By Technology
Inactivated Vaccines
Live Attenuated Vaccines
Recombinant Vaccines
Toxoid Vaccines
Other Technologies
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
