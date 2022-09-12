Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market 2022: Industry Overview, Demand, Trends, Analysis and Forecast to 2027

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, September 11, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The IMARC Group provides extensive analysis of the Frozen Fruits and Vegetables industry covering the market trends, investment opportunities, growth trends, statistics, and industry prospects. The report offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on market size, share, trends, analysis, growth, demand, statistics, and overview. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the global market.

Market Overview:

The global frozen fruits and vegetables market reached a value of US$ 25.4 Billion in 2021. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 30.1 Billion by 2027, exhibiting at a CAGR of 2.74% during 2022-2027. Frozen fruits and vegetables are frozen using an advanced technique, which helps in retaining the flavor, color, and nutritive value of the products. The freezing temperature slows down the decomposition process by turning moisture into ice, thus preventing bacteria growth. These products are also immune to spoilage that occurs during transportation and due to exposure to heat, light, and dust.

Frozen Fruits and Vegetables Market Trends/Drivers:

Frozen fruits and vegetables help minimize the overall cooking time without affecting the nutritional quotient. This represents one of the key factors primarily driving the global frozen fruits and vegetables market growth. In line with this, the rapidly increasing working populace and the rising consumer expenditure power are other factors providing an impetus to the market growth. The market is also driven by the easy product availability through proliferating online retail channels and in various supermarkets and hypermarkets at affordable price points and in convenient packaging solutions.

Key Market Segmentation:

IMARC Group provides an analysis of the key trends in each sub-segment of the global frozen fruits and vegetables market, along with forecasts at the global and regional level from 2022-2027. Our report has categorized the market based on product type and distribution channel.

Breakup by Product Type:

Frozen Fruits

Frozen Vegetables

Competitive Landscape:

Dole Food Company, Inc

Ardo NV

HJ Heinz

Simplot Australia Pty. Ltd

General Mills

Breakup by Distribution Channel:

Business-to-Consumer (B2C)

Supermarkets/Hypermarkets

Independent Retailers

Convenience Stores

Online

Others

Business-to-Business (B2B)

Regional Insights:

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Latin America

Middle East and Africa

