At 16% CAGR, Global Warehouse Management Systems Market Size Surpass US$ 10.5 Bn 2030, Forecast & Analysis Report By CMI
Global Warehouse Management Systems Market was estimated at USD 2.5 Billion in 2021 and is anticipated to reach around USD 10.5 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of roughly 16% between 2022 and 2030.
— Custom Market Insights
Warehouse Management Systems Market: Overview
By relocating to a network that may be efficiently managed by any commodity server that is within the network operator’s control, the warehouse management system market is working toward the network’s simplification and administration. The network’s functioning is adaptable, which has the potential to assist the target market greatly when they use its new services. In addition to simplifying and accelerating service delivery, using v-CPE on a broad scale by network providers also enables device configuration and control from remote locations.
Warehouse Management Systems Market: Growth Drivers
A number of factors, particularly enhanced supplier and customer connections, have an impact on the global market for Warehouse Management Systems. Better relationship management is one factor that affects both established and developing economies. WMS decreases order processing mistakes and delivery lead times.
WMS solution adoption costs, however, are a significant market barrier. Additionally, a lack of process consistency in distribution limits market expansion. Additionally, suppliers want increased productivity and efficiency while deploying WMS, which improves the interactions between suppliers and customers and opens up opportunities for the WMS industry. Collectively, these elements produce chances for market expansion.
Key Insights:
A) As per the analysis shared by our research analyst, the Warehouse Management Systems market is estimated to grow annually at a CAGR of around 16% over the forecast period (2022-2030).
B) In terms of revenue, the Warehouse Management Systems market size was valued at around USD 2.5 billion in 2021 and is projected to reach USD 10.5 billion by 2030. Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.
C) Based on component segmentation, the services segment was predicted to hold the maximum market share in the year 2021.
D) Based on deployment, the cloud-based segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
E) By function, the analytics &optimization segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during 2022-2030.
F) Based on industry, the transport & logistics segment was the leading revenue-generating category in 2021.
Regional Landscape
As a result of the existence of high-growth economies like China, India, and the Philippines, the Asia Pacific is predicted to be the most promising area throughout the forecast period. Demand for end-use goods is rising in developing countries as a result of customers’ growing purchasing power. This is helping to increase demand for WMS so that users may continue to receive products.
Moreover, SaaS is highly favored by businesses employing WMS technology because the Asia Pacific is a price-sensitive region. Manufacturers’ interest is being captured by benefits such as the model’s lower initial cost and risk, cost-effective growth, access to the latest technology, and dynamic and sophisticated software features.
Key Players
EPICOR
Infor
Körber AG (HighJump)
Made4net
Oracle
Manhattan Associates
PSI Logistics
SAP
Reply
Softeon
Tecsys
Synergy Ltd
The Warehouse Management Systems Market is segmented as follows:
By Component
Software
Service
By Deployment
On-premises
Cloud-based
By Function
Labor Management System
Billing & Yard Management
Analytics & Optimization
Systems Integration & Maintenance
Consulting Services
By Industry
Transportation & Logistics
Food & Beverage
Retail
Manufacturing
Healthcare
Others
By Geography
North America
The USA
Canada
Mexico
Europe
The UK
Germany
France
Italy
Russia
Rest of Europe
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
South Korea
Malaysia
Philippines
Rest of Asia-pacific
Latin America
Brazil
Rest of Latin America
Middle East and Africa
GCC
North Africa
South Africa
Rest of Middle East & Africa
