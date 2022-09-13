Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market worth $7,681 million by 2027 at a growth rate of 5.9% - IndustryARC
Rising Prevalence Of Arthritis Among People Soars The Demand For Medicated Plasters That Have Readily Aided the Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market GrowthHYDERABAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- IndustryARC, in its latest report, predicts that the Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market size is estimated to reach $7,681 million by 2027. Furthermore, it is poised to grow at a CAGR of 5.9% over the forecast period of 2022-2027. Medicated pain relieving plasters are cloth pieces that contain medication as well as adhesive layers. These plasters have an adhesive coating that can provide brief relief from significant or mild joint and muscle aches and pains. Back pain, arthritis, muscle aches, osteoporosis, stain, bruises, and other conditions can all be treated with medicated pain relieving plasters. The report offers a complete analysis of the market, its major segments, growth factors, trends, drivers and challengers, key players and more.
Key Takeaways:
This IndustryARC report on the Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market highlights the following areas -
1. Geographically, North America (Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market) held a dominant market share in 2021 and it is poised to dominate the market over the period 2022-2027 owing to the increasing number of people suffering from muscle pain that gives rise to the demand for medicated plasters and the rising number of pharmacies in the U.S. boosting the availability of medicated plasters which in turn increases the adoption of medicated plasters among people.
2. Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market growth is being driven by the rising prevalence of arthritis among people and the surging number of accidents among sportspeople. However, the rising side effects of medicated plasters including skin conditions at or around the site of plaster application, like redness, rash, itching, burning, dermatitis, and small blisters are some of the factors hampering the growth of Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market.
3. Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market Detailed Analysis of the Strength, Weaknesses and Opportunities of the prominent players operating in the market will be provided in the Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market report.
Segmental Analysis :
1. The Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters market based on type can be further segmented into Fabric, Wash proof, Blue Plasters, and Others. The Fabric Segment held the largest market share in 2021. Fabric plasters are suitable to cover and protect smaller wounds and are lightweight. These lightweight plasters are breathable, flexible, and stick for a long time. These advantages of Fabric plasters are fueling the growth of this segment.
2. The Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market based on Geography can be further segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and the Rest of the World. North America (Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market) held the largest share with 44% of the overall market in 2021.
3. The Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters Market based on the distribution channel can be further segmented into Hospital Pharmacies, Retail Pharmacies, and Online Pharmacies.
Competitive Landscape:
The top 5 players in the Medicated Pain Relieving Plasters industry are -
1. Zhejiang Dingtai Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
2. Hisamitsu America, Inc.
3. DSE Healthcare Solution LLC
4. Zhejiang Bangli Medical Products Co., Ltd.
5. Anhui Dejitang Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
