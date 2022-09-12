DC Superior Court to Celebrate Juror Appreciation Week – Kickoff is Tomorrow, September 12th

The DC Superior Court will honor jurors throughout the entire week, beginning on Monday, September 12th and concluding on Friday, September 17th, when DC Superior Court Chief Judge Anita Josey-Herring will address the jurors, thanking each of them for their dedicated service and commitment to the District.

Over the course of this special week this year, D.C. Superior Court is partnering with the Council for Court Excellence, as we recognize and thank District residents who answer the call to serve their communities through their commitment to providing the right to a speedy, impartial trial in civil and criminal cases before the Superior Court of the District of Columbia.

Starting Monday, September 12, and lasting through Friday, September 16, Superior Court judges will speak to jurors who have been summoned to for petit jury service during this week, and express their gratitude to them and all citizens who have previously participated in petit jury and grand jury service in the District. Other commemorative activities are also planned during the week at Moultrie Courthouse.

This is a unique time to celebrate our jurors. In 2021 -- with the coronavirus pandemic still with us -- around 2,000 D.C. residents reported for jury duty. They rearranged work schedules, cleared personal calendars, and trusted that the Courts’ strict observance to CDC guidance and safety protocols would protect them while they served.

We recognize the value of jurors’ time and deeply appreciate their efforts this week -- and throughout the year.

On July 12, 2022, to honor the exceptional service and commitment of the citizens who perform jury duty in the District of Columbia Courts, the Council of the District of Columbia passed a ceremonial resolution declaring the week of September 12 to September 16, 2022, Juror Appreciation Week in the District of Columbia.

