"Here Be Dragons," Free Download Tomorrow (09/12/2022)

Best Seller Publishing announces the release of Kevin Adema's new book, “Here Be Dragons: Why Marketing Failed and the Map to Consumer-Centric, Loyal Engagement in Today's Digital-First World.” It will be available for free download in the Amazon Kindle Store tomorrow, September 12th.

On ancient maps, unknown spaces – those yet to be charted – were indicated by the symbol of a dragon. It was a clear warning:

Be afraid, for beyond this point, we have no clear understanding.

Because of digital, deep-seated, transformational changes occurred in the behaviors and expectations of societies, cultures and individuals. Marketing failed to navigate the impact this had on the brand-customer relationship causing radical erosion in brand value, engagement, loyalty, and trust.

“Here Be Dragons” insightfully unpacks and equips brands for the mandatory journey they must now take using the Quadring Engagement Matrix – a roadmap traveling from understanding why the failures happened to a place of powerful marketing leadership and consumer-centric, loyal engagement in today's digital-first world.

“Here Be Dragons” by Kevin Adema will be free and available for download on Amazon for 5 days (09/12/2022 - 09/16/2022) at: https://www.amazon.com/dp/B0B91WNCF9.

“Here Be Dragons” has a 5.0-star rating on Amazon.com. Here's what some people are saying:

“Transformation isn't an option. Today's customers are demanding a radically new brand experience and 'Here Be Dragons' brilliantly unpacks the road map for customer-centric relevancy, engagement and loyalty. A must-read for today's business leader.”

- Rich Huisman. President. Jent Consulting

Relevant and compelling

“A powerful read. Hyper-relevant for engaging the new consumer patterns in our digitally-driven world. Where we have been to where we need to be. Adema provides a compelling roadmap for consumer-centric engagement. No more Dragons.”

- Chris Kern. Vice President. Health First – Foundation

About the author:

With international and local agency real-world leadership experience ranging from Fortune 100 corporations down to small boutique clientele, Kevin's consults bring an optimistic and fresh outlook for organizations ready to embrace change. His listen-first philosophy transcends his consulting engagements but also his international award-winning, results-driven, outcomes in brand-based marketing. Never resting on status-quo, Kevin's consulting efforts provide tailored solutions to firms and organizations able to itemize strategic imperatives and deploy hyper-specific action plans realizing meaningful change. Kevin appreciates courage and shares his own leadership experience noting that marketing leadership is only realized when organizations embrace vision in every position. Moreover, Kevin believes that marketing professionals are the key vocation to usher in the required strategic, change in today's digital-first world. Coupling his marketing consulting experience with University lecturing and, not-for-profit board experience, Kevin's fusion of real-life stories and deep trench experience connect with broad audiences at an intimate, intense and specific level; Kevin continues to serve organizations globally working with the best and brightest in marketing and brand leadership. His successes include: GlaxoSmithKline, Pfizer, Oppenheimer Funds, Nestle-Purina, Bayer, World Vision, Merck Global, Medtronic Diabetes, DHL and numerous other corporations in the Consumer, Business-to-Business, Healthcare and Government sectors. Kevin is academically accredited with University degrees focused in Business, Marketing and Behavioral Human Psychology. Kevin also holds a post-secondary degree in Marketing and Advertising.

For more information about the book, visit timetoslaydragons.com

