K2 University Expands Salesforce Offering After Acquiring Focus on Force

/EIN News/ -- LONDON, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- K2 University, a global leader in IT training and certified provider of Salesforce training, today announced its acquisition of Focus on Force, a company specialising in training and certifications across the Salesforce ecosystem.

The acquisition will help K2 University accelerate its strategy to help create the talent and skills required to address the global shortage of Salesforce professionals needed by 2026, according to the latest study by IDC.

The partnership will bolster K2 University's global training program for companies, IT professionals, graduates and people looking to upskill and reskill to take advantage of the growing demand for IT talent. It will give them access to Focus on Force's market-leading library of training materials, exam questions and online courses.

The partnership will also provide customers of Focus on Force with a hugely expanded range of certified global training programs.

The acquisition is K2's seventh since December 2020 and expands K2 University's footprint in the Salesforce training and certification space.

Commenting on the deal, Wahridj Gergian, Managing Director of K2 University, said: "K2 University is delighted to welcome Focus on Force to the K2 group of companies. This collaboration means we can continue to reinforce our position as a developer of talent across the Salesforce ecosystem as well as providing Focus on Force's community an enviable range of training solutions that continue to help people and companies thrive in an era of technical innovation."

Martin Gessner, Founder of Focus on Force, said: "This is an amazing opportunity for the customers of Focus on Force, the people that are part of the business and the experts that support us to deliver great knowledge and insight. We will be able to do more of what our customers love: providing high-quality Salesforce training. Joining forces with K2 University will provide us the opportunity to expand the breadth and type of training we can provide to assist everyone from those entering the Salesforce community to experienced professionals. It gives us the network, infrastructure and support we need to be able to take that next big step in our growth, and we couldn't be more excited about what the future holds".

As a global leader in technology training, K2 University specialises in helping companies develop the technological talent they need to meet their immediate and long-term technology ambitions, and since 2016 has developed a reputation as a key upskilling and reskilling partner for companies and talent around the world.

About K2 Partnering Solutions

K2 University is part of K2 Partnering Solutions, which helps leading corporate enterprises develop, implement and operate critical IT and business solutions through its integrated end-to-end offering of professional staffing, IT solutions, education and human cloud communities.

Focus on Force

Focus on Force is a market-leading online platform supporting learning and certifications in the Salesforce ecosystem. Since its launch in 2014, Focus on Force has served more than 100,000 individuals and built an A-list network of corporate clients with some of the largest names in consulting, banking and accounting.

For more information, please email info@k2partnering.com

