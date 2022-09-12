The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam Condoles Passing Away Of Queen Elizabeth II
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)* on behalf of Eelam Tamil Diaspora expresses its profound sorrow at the passing away of Queen Elisabeth and offers its heartfelt condolences to the royal family and the people of Britain.
Queen Elisabeth, who was the second-longest reigning monarch in world history, represented both continuity and change for over seven decades, seeing through her nation like an anchor in times of peace as well as turbulence. She was a reassuring and graceful figure for the people of the British Commonwealth also and her absence will be felt.
The TGTE also takes this opportunity to welcome King Charles III to the British throne and hopes he will provide sage advice on all matters of importance to his own people as well the conduct of the United Kingdom in global affairs.
*ABOUT THE TRANSNATIONAL GOVERNMENT OF TAMIL EELAM (TGTE):
The Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE) is a democratically elected Government of over a million strong Tamils (from the island of Sri Lanka) living in several countries around the world.
TGTE was formed after the mass killing of Tamils by the Sri Lankan Government in 2009.
TGTE thrice held internationally supervised elections among Tamils around the world to elect 135 Members of Parliament. It has two chambers of Parliament: The House of Representatives and the Senate and also a Cabinet.
TGTE is leading a campaign to realize the political aspirations of Tamils through peaceful, democratic, and diplomatic means and its Constitution mandates that it should realize its political objectives only through peaceful means. It’s based on the principles of nationhood, homeland and self-determination.
TGTE seeks that the international community hold the perpetrators of war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide against the Tamil people to account. TGTE calls for a referendum to decide the political future of Tamils.
The Prime Minister of TGTE is Mr. Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran, a New York based lawyer.
