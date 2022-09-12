Submit Release
Online Patios Shares Top Tips for Easy, Year-Round Outdoor Entertaining

BRISBANE, Australia, Sept. 12, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spring is in the air, making it the perfect time of the year to host friends in the backyard. While the warmer weather makes entertaining outdoors a cinch, Online Patios, the leading patio and carport kit provider in Queensland, says a few simple updates to the outdoor entertaining area makes it easy to host fun filled gatherings, no matter the season.

Online Patios recommends investing in good quality outdoor furniture. Even if the outdoor area is undercover, the furniture still needs to be hardy enough to withstand sunshine, wind, rain and possibly hail. To create a seamless indoor-outdoor flow, Online Patios suggests opting for furniture that coordinates with the décor in the main living spaces close by. If outdoor furniture is not placed under cover, adding an umbrella will protect food and guests from the sunshine and unwelcome weather. 

Installing an outdoor kitchen with a built-in sink, cooktop, barbeque and fridge will make entertaining easy, says Online Patios. It's also a good idea to invest in an outdoor fireplace for the cooler evenings. Natural gas outdoor fireplaces or wall mounted heating are clean burning and smokeless so won't bother guests.

Setting the scene is easy with mood lighting. Fairy lights, lanterns and outdoor candles are a simple way to create ambience, no matter the weather. Another easy way to create a welcoming setting is by adding an outdoor rug and cushions to make the space feel cosier, says Online Patios.

An outdoor patio will create the ultimate outdoor entertaining area that is perfect for all seasons. Providing shade on sunny days and cover when the rain rolls in, a patio is an easy way to maximise the functionality of an outdoor space. 

Online Patios is recognised as the industry leading supplier of easy-to-assemble DIY carport and patio kits. More affordable than looking for a reputable builder, with a DIY patio or carport kit, Brisbane homeowners can easily set up and assemble their own outdoor structures. To learn more about the products, visit Online Patios

Contact: 1300 156 381

