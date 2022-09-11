Gov. Cox orders flags to be flown half-staff in remembrance of 9/11

SALT LAKE CITY (Sept. 11, 2022) – Utah Gov. Spencer J. Cox has authorized the flag of the United States of America and the flag of the state of Utah to be lowered to half-staff at all state facilities on Sept. 11, 2022 in recognition of Patriot Day and National Day of Service and Remembrance.

Flags are already lowered in honor and remembrance of former Queen Elizabeth II, and they will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment for the queen.

Gov. Cox encourages individuals, businesses, schools, and other organizations to honor and remember the victims of Sept. 11, 2001 by lowering flags.

