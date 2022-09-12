Attorney General Mark Vargo announces that Hughes County State’s Attorney Jessica LaMie will investigate Government Accountability Board complaint

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: September 9, 2022

PIERRE, S.D. – The South Dakota Government Accountability Board has informed the Office of the Attorney General that it has voted to refer Complaint No. 2021-04 involving South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to the Attorney General’s office for investigation by the Division of Criminal Investigation. The board has done so without making any findings based on its statutory authority to refer any investigation, report or complaint it receives to the Division of Criminal Investigation.

The Division of Criminal Investigation will promptly review and investigate this matter. Gov. Noem appointed Attorney General Vargo to his post in June. In order to avoid even the appearance of impropriety, Attorney General Mark Vargo has requested that supervision of the investigation and any charging decisions will be undertaken by Jessica LaMie, Hughes County State’s Attorney. LaMie has agreed to oversee the investigation. Because the investigation is on-going, the A.G.’s office will have no further comment and will not release any reports or evidence concerning the complaint until the investigation is complete.

