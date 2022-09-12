Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,769 in the last 365 days.

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Heroin

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 22B1005423

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME:  Trooper Joseph Galusha                             

STATION:   Westminster Barracks                  

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

 

DATE/TIME: 9/10/2022 @ 0214 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin

 

ACCUSED:  Rae Grabel                                             

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/10/2022 Vermont State Police received reports of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. Upon arrival, Troopers located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae Grabel. Upon further investigation, Troopers located suspected heroin. Grabel was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/18/2022 at 1000 hours, and was released.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2022 @ 1000                          

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION:    N/A 

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

 

 

 

 

*Please note:  court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.

 

You just read:

Westminster Barracks / Possession of Heroin

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.