Westminster Barracks / Possession of Heroin
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 22B1005423
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha
STATION: Westminster Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-722-4600
DATE/TIME: 9/10/2022 @ 0214 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston
VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin
ACCUSED: Rae Grabel
AGE: 40
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/10/2022 Vermont State Police received reports of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. Upon arrival, Troopers located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae Grabel. Upon further investigation, Troopers located suspected heroin. Grabel was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/18/2022 at 1000 hours, and was released.
COURT ACTION: Y
COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2022 @ 1000
COURT: Brattleboro
LODGED - LOCATION: N/A
BAIL:N/A
MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE
