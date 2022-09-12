Westminster Barracks / Possession of Heroin

VSP News Release-Incident

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

CASE#: 22B1005423

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Joseph Galusha

STATION: Westminster Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-722-4600

DATE/TIME: 9/10/2022 @ 0214 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: US Route 5, Dummerston

VIOLATION: Possession of Heroin

ACCUSED: Rae Grabel

AGE: 40

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Brattleboro, VT

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT: On 9/10/2022 Vermont State Police received reports of suspicious activity at a home on US Route 5 in the town of Dummerston. Upon arrival, Troopers located a disabled vehicle and identified the occupant as Rae Grabel. Upon further investigation, Troopers located suspected heroin. Grabel was issued a citation to appear in the Vermont Superior Court, Windham Criminal Division on 10/18/2022 at 1000 hours, and was released.

COURT ACTION: Y

COURT DATE/TIME: 10/18/2022 @ 1000

COURT: Brattleboro

LODGED - LOCATION: N/A

BAIL:N/A

MUG SHOT: NOT AVAILABLE

*Please note: court date and time are subject to change at the discretion of

the court. Please call the criminal court clerk to confirm arraignment time.