Submit Release
News Search

There were 212 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,720 in the last 365 days.

Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Frederick County

Maryland State Police News Release

(NEW MARKET, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman this morning.

The deceased is identified as Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, MD.  She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel.  Her body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.    

Shortly after 7:15 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack responded to the report of a crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near the 64-mile marker. Responding troopers found two vehicles involved in the crash. 

The preliminary investigation indicates Yonge was operating a Toyota RAV4 and traveling westbound on  Interstate-70 in Frederick County. For reasons unknown at this time, investigators believe she crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a Ford Escape. Yonge was the sole occupant in the RAV4.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Escape is identified as Guanghao Zheng, 61, of Frederick. Zeng was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for the treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Maryland State Police from the Frederick Barrack responded to the scene along with EMS providers from the Frederick County Fire Department. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with a detour around the crash scene.  The roadway was closed for nearly four hours.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation.  Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. The Maryland State Police investigation is continuing.

###

CONTACT: Office of Media Communications, msp.media@maryland.gov

You just read:

Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Frederick County

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.