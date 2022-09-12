Fatal Crash Under Investigation In Frederick County

September 11, 2022

(NEW MARKET, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal crash that claimed the life of a 62-year-old woman this morning.

The deceased is identified as Margaret Maraga Yonge, 62, of Frederick, MD. She was pronounced deceased at the scene by emergency medical services personnel. Her body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Shortly after 7:15 a.m. today, Maryland State Police at the Frederick Barrack responded to the report of a crash in the area of I-70 eastbound near the 64-mile marker. Responding troopers found two vehicles involved in the crash.

The preliminary investigation indicates Yonge was operating a Toyota RAV4 and traveling westbound on Interstate-70 in Frederick County. For reasons unknown at this time, investigators believe she crossed into the eastbound lanes and crashed into a Ford Escape. Yonge was the sole occupant in the RAV4.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Escape is identified as Guanghao Zheng, 61, of Frederick. Zeng was transported to the R Adams Cowley Shock Trauma Center for the treatment of his injuries sustained in the crash.

Maryland State Police from the Frederick Barrack responded to the scene along with EMS providers from the Frederick County Fire Department. Maryland Department of Transportation State Highway Administration personnel assisted with a detour around the crash scene. The roadway was closed for nearly four hours.

The cause and contributing factors of the crash remain under investigation. Anyone who may have witnessed the incident is urged to contact the Frederick Barrack at 301-600-4151. The Maryland State Police investigation is continuing.

###

