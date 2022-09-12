Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct; Unlawful Mischief
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#:22A3005171
TROOPER: David Lambert
STATION: VSP-Berlin
CONTACT#:802-229-9191
DATE/TIME: 09/09/2022 at approximately 0945 hours
LOCATION: Williamstown, VT
VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct; Unlawful Mischief
ACCUSED: Brady Burke
AGE: 37
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 09/10/2022 State Police in Berlin received a delayed report of an incident that occurred at the Williamstown Pub the night prior. Subsequent investigation indicated that Brody Burke acted disorderly and caused damage to property inside the Pub after being denied service of more alcohol. Burke was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/12/2022 at 0830 hours.
COURT ACTION: Yes
COURT DATE: 10/12/2022 at 0830 hours
COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division
LODGED LOCATION: N/A
BAIL: N/A
MUG SHOT: No
Trooper David Lambert
Vermont State Police
Berlin Barracks
578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT
(802)229-9191