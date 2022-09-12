Submit Release
Berlin Barracks/ Disorderly Conduct; Unlawful Mischief

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

             

CASE#:22A3005171

TROOPER: David Lambert                                        

STATION: VSP-Berlin                    

CONTACT#:802-229-9191

 

DATE/TIME: 09/09/2022 at approximately 0945 hours

LOCATION: Williamstown, VT

VIOLATION: Disorderly Conduct; Unlawful Mischief

 

ACCUSED: Brady Burke

AGE: 37

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Chelsea, VT

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 09/10/2022 State Police in Berlin received a delayed report of an incident that occurred at the Williamstown Pub the night prior. Subsequent investigation indicated that Brody Burke acted disorderly and caused damage to property inside the Pub after being denied service of more alcohol. Burke was issued a citation to appear in the Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division on 10/12/2022 at 0830 hours.

 

 

COURT ACTION: Yes

COURT DATE: 10/12/2022 at 0830 hours 

COURT: Orange County Superior Court, Criminal Division

LODGED LOCATION: N/A            

BAIL: N/A

MUG SHOT: No

 

 

Trooper David Lambert

Vermont State Police

Berlin Barracks

578 Pain Turnpike N, Berlin, VT

(802)229-9191

 

