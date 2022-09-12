Global Tattoo Accessories Market Is Expected to Generate $1.5 Billion by 2031: Allied Market Research

Rise in the popularity of tattoos among people and the expansion in a number of tattoo studios drive the global tattoo accessories market. In 2020, the demand for tattooing rapidly decreased in the first two quarters due to closure of tattoo parlors closed, which also caused a steep reduction in sales of tattoo accessories. Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total tattoo accessories market share.

/EIN News/ -- Portland, OR, Sept. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global tattoo accessories market garnered $853.1 million in 2021, and is estimated to generate $1.5 billion by 2031, manifesting a CAGR of 6.2% from 2022 to 2031. The report provides an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, major segments, value chain, competitive scenario, and regional landscape. This research offers a valuable guidance to leading players, investors, shareholders, and startups in devising strategies for the sustainable growth and gaining competitive edge in the market.

Download Sample Copy of Report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17253

Report coverage & details:

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2022­–2031 Base Year 2021 Market Size in 2021 $853.1 million Market Size in 2031 $1.5 billion CAGR 6.2% No. of Pages in Report 204 Segments covered Product Type, Distribution Channel, and Region. Drivers Rise in the popularity of tattoos among people The expansion in a number of tattoo studios Changes in fashion trends Changed attitudes toward tattooing Opportunities Exposure to online fashion blogs, publications, videos, and other content Introduction of new software programmers like Gravit Designer, Xara Designer Pro X, Affinity Designer, and others. Restraints Restrictions, bans, and laws against tattooing

Covid-19 Scenario:

The outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic had a negative impact on the growth of the global tattoo accessories market, owing to implementation of global lockdown which resulted in the temporary closure of the majority of tattoo parlors.

In 2020, the demand for tattooing rapidly decreased in the first two quarters due to closure of tattoo parlors, which also caused a steep reduction in sales of tattoo accessories.

Owing to the imposition of lockdown, international border barrier, and short term imbalance in demand in many places, the companies that manufacture tattoo ink, tattoo needles, and other tattoo accessories had to shut down their operations.

However, during COVID-19 outbreak, e-commerce sales for tattoo accessories gained significant popularity.



Get detailed COVID-19 impact analysis on the Tattoo Accessories Market: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/17253?reqfor=covid

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global tattoo accessories market based on product type, distribution channel, and region. The report discusses segments and their sub-segments in detail with the help of tables and figures. Market players and investors can strategize according to the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments mentioned in the report.

Based on product type, the needles and cartridges segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for nearly one-third of the global tattoo accessories market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the tattoo ink segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 7.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on distribution channel, the hypermarkets/supermarkets segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding nearly two-fifths of the global tattoo accessories market, and is expected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the e-commerce segment is estimated to grow at the highest CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period.

Based on region, Europe held the largest share in 2021, contributing to around one-third of the total tattoo accessories market share, and is projected to maintain its dominant share in terms of revenue in 2031. In addition, the Asia-Pacific region is expected to manifest the fastest CAGR of 7.5% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including North America and LAMEA.

Schedule a FREE Consultation Call with Our Analysts/Industry Experts to Find Solution for Your Business https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17253

Leading market players of the global tattoo accessories market analyzed in the research include Cheyenne - Professional Tattoo Equipment, Sabre Tattoo Supplies, Inkjecta International Pty Ltd., EZ Tattoo Supply, DRAGONHAWK, Technical Worldwide, Bishop Tattoo Supply Inc., Lauro Paolini Tattoo Supply, EIKON, and Infinite Irons.

The report provides a detailed analysis of these key players of the global tattoo accessories market. These players have adopted different strategies such as new product launches, collaborations, expansion, joint ventures, agreements, and others to increase their market share and maintain dominant shares in different regions. The report is valuable in highlighting business performance, operating segments, product portfolio, and strategic moves of market players to showcase the competitive scenario.

Avenue Basic Plan | Library Access | 1 Year Subscription |



Sign up for Avenue subscription to access more than 12,000+ company profiles and 2,000+ niche industry market research reports at $699 per month, per seat. For a year, the client needs to purchase minimum 2 seat plan.

Avenue Library Subscription | Request for 14 days free trial of before buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/avenueTrial

Get more information: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/library-access

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Allied Market Research CEO Pawan Kumar is instrumental in inspiring and encouraging everyone associated with the company to maintain high quality of data and help clients in every way possible to achieve success. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.

David Correa 5933 NE Win Sivers Drive #205, Portland, OR 97220 United States Toll Free (USA/Canada): +1-800-792-5285, +1-503-894-6022 International: +1-503-894-6022 UK: +44-845-528-1300 Hong Kong: +852-301-84916 India (Pune): +91-20-66346060 Fax: +1-855-550-5975 help@alliedmarketresearch.com Web: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com