Baker-Polito Administration Celebrates the Reconstruction of Hingham Harbor Boat Ramp 

HINGHAM — Today, at the Town of Hingham’s Harbor Celebration Day, state and local officials held a ceremonial ribbon cutting ceremony at the Hingham Harbor boat ramp celebrating the recently reconstructed facility by the Massachusetts Department of Fish and Game’s (DFG) Office of Fishing and Boating Access. The Baker-Polito Administration provided $2 million in capital funds for the project, which is one of only a few public boat access facilities in the Boston Harbor region and one of the most heavily used boat ramps in all of Massachusetts.

“Since taking office, the Baker-Polito Administration has prioritized the increasing of public access to the Commonwealth’s natural resources, such as the reconstruction of the Hingham Harbor boat ramp,” said Department of Fish and Game Commissioner Ron Amidon. “This rebuilt facility will provide recreational opportunities for the public to enjoy, such as fishing and boating, in an area where these activities are extremely popular and public access is limited.”

“The harbor is one of Hingham’s greatest natural treasures and the new boat ramp is a critical public point of access to the harbor,” said Liz Klein, Hingham Select Board. “The Town of Hingham is grateful for the State’s support in enabling improved access and safety for all to enjoy the water.”

DFG’s Office of Fishing and Boating Access managed the reconstruction of the 36-year-old facility, which provides 32 parking spaces for vehicles with trailers and 20 cartop spaces, in addition to 10 trailer spaces within ¼ mile of the ramp. Improvements to the facility included a complete reconstruction of the boat ramp for the public to utilize, and the addition of a boarding pier, gangway, and float system to facilitate loading and unloading of boat passengers and gear.

“The completion of the Hingham Boat Ramp will provide our local boaters and small watercraft users the ability to access the harbor and all that the coast has to offer,” said State Senator Patrick O’Connor (R-Weymouth). “I am grateful for the Department of Fish and Game’s investment into this project and their support for this important local industry.”

“Supporting everything from recreation to public safety functions to business activity, the Hingham Harbor Boat Ramp is a valuable waterfront access point on the South Shore,” said State Representative Joan Meschino (D-Hull). “These improvements are a welcome investment that will serve the facility and our communities well for years to come.”

The Department of Fish and Game’s Office of Fishing and Boating Access provides boating and fishing access opportunities along Massachusetts’ 1,200 mile seashore and access to hundreds of lakes, ponds, rivers, and streams in the Commonwealth. The agency oversees approximately 300 boat and canoe launch sites, shore fishing areas and recreational fishing piers. See this link for a list of all sites and more information about them.

The Department of Fish and Game is responsible for promoting the conservation and enjoyment of the Commonwealth's natural resources. DFG carries out this mission through land protection and wildlife habitat management, management of inland and marine fish and wildlife species, and ecological restoration of fresh water, salt water, and terrestrial habitats. DFG promotes enjoyment of the Massachusetts environment through outdoor skills workshops, fishing festivals and other educational programs, and by enhancing access to the Commonwealth's rivers, lakes, and coastal waters.

