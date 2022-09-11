Governor Newsom Proclaims Patriot Day 2022

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today issued a proclamation declaring September 11, 2022, as Patriot Day in the State of California.

The text of the proclamation and a copy can be found below:

PROCLAMATION

This 11th of September marks 21 years since the unconscionable attacks of September 11, 2001 claimed nearly 3,000 lives and irrevocably changed our world.

Every year since, we have observed this somber anniversary as Patriot Day to remember those we lost and honor the courageous first responders and men and women from all walks of life who took action to protect their fellow Americans.

As we reflect on the past 21 years, we also commemorate the service members who answered our nation’s call in the aftermath of the attacks. We will never forget their sacrifices to protect our cherished freedoms and way of life.

On this day of remembrance, I have ordered all flags on state buildings to be flown at half-staff. Let us pay tribute to the American heroes we’ve lost and recommit to the values of equality, opportunity and freedom our nation stands for.

NOW THEREFORE I, GAVIN NEWSOM, Governor of the State of California, do hereby proclaim September 11, 2022, as “Patriot Day.”

IN WITNESS WHEREOF I have hereunto set my hand and caused the Great Seal of the State of California to be affixed this 9th day of September 2022.

GAVIN NEWSOM

Governor of California

ATTEST:

SHIRLEY N. WEBER, Ph.D.

Secretary of State

###