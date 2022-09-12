Submit Release
News Search

There were 206 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 237,700 in the last 365 days.

Burgum statement in remembrance of 9/11 victims on anniversary of terrorist attacks

BISMARCK, N.D. – Gov. Doug Burgum released the following statement today on the anniversary of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks.

“Today we remember the nearly 3,000 individuals who lost their lives to those unimaginable acts of terror and honor the courageous acts by the first responders and rescue workers who risked their lives to help others,” Burgum said. “We also share our endless gratitude for the members of our military who have defended our freedom and fought the Global War on Terrorism, including the 29 service members from North Dakota who made the ultimate sacrifice for their nation.”

 

You just read:

Burgum statement in remembrance of 9/11 victims on anniversary of terrorist attacks

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.