Suspects Sought in an Armed Robbery (Gun) Offense: 6000 Block of Eads Street, Northeast

Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department’s Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in identifying and locating suspects in reference to an Armed Robbery (Gun) offense that occurred on Saturday, September 10, 2022, in the 6000 block of Eads Street, Northeast.

At approximately 4:30 am, the suspects approached the victims at the listed location. One of the suspects brandished a gun and demanded property from the victims. The victims complied and the suspects fled the scene.

One of the suspects was captured by a nearby surveillance camera and can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify this individual or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.