RFOX Launches the RFOX Metahack 2022, a Web 3.0 Hackathon Presented by Padang & Co

/EIN News/ -- Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam, Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Metaverse company RFOX has introduced the RFOX Metahack 2022, a hackathon that will foster the development of creative Web 3.0 solutions to important challenges in the quest to shape the future of the Internet. Interested innovators can submit their applications to the hackathon on the RFOX Metahack 2022 website until September 30, 2022, at 11:59pm (GMT+8).

The RFOX Metahack 2022 aims to bring together innovative, talented individuals and teams who understand technologies like blockchain, crypto, and DeFi. The hackathon also serves as an avenue through which the RFOX ecosystem can help empower everyone to play, create, and earn in an immersive metaverse without borders.

The RFOX Metahack 2022 welcomes innovators to work with existing tools within the RFOX ecosystem and build new products and services to expand it. This virtual hackathon, presented by Padang & Co, and in partnership with AIKON, invites innovators to solve business problems and address new opportunities with the AI, blockchain, augmented reality, virtual reality, and Internet of Things spaces that can be incorporated into RFOX product roadmap.

Challenge Statements for RFOX Metahack 2022

There are six challenge statements featured in the RFOX Metahack 2022, representing the focus areas for innovation that hackathon participants can work on:

1. Mobile Games. Create mobile games – puzzles, arcade games, platformers, table-top games (checkers, chess, etc.) – implementing a play-to-earn mechanism using the blockchain and RFOX token.

2. Games SDK. Build a software development kit (SDK) that enables the creation of mobile games for players. Special consideration will be given for games that provide utility for KOGs NFTs (Keys to Other Games) and Choobs. KOGs can be represented in various ways: as cards, characters, miniatures, etc.

3. NFT Factory SDK. Create an NFT factory will enable anyone to create and share an NFT collection on a known marketplace.

4. RFOX Companion. Develop an RFOX mobile companion on Android or iOS. This app will be used by RFOX ID holders and will be a way to keep users connected to RFOX, anywhere and everywhere.

5. RFOX VALT (Metaverse) Connected Worlds SDK. Construct 3D worlds using the Unity Game Engine and demonstrate how to move resources between different 3D worlds.

6. RFOX VALT (Metaverse) SHOP Construction Set. build a user interface (UI) using the Unity Game Engine that will enable users to build their own shop. This shop will later be part of the RFOX VALT metaverse.

Prizes and Opportunities for RFOX Metahack 2022 Participants

Successful participants and teams in the hackathon will receive go-to-market support worth US$35,000 for their solution, a job opportunity with RFOX, revenue-sharing opportunities, NFTs, RFOX tokens, Oculus VR headsets, and more.

In addition, hackathon official partner AIKON is sponsoring a giveaway of 50,000 ORE tokens and one year of ORE ID service free for the winners.

Ben Fairbank, Co-Founder and CEO of RFOX, said, “The launch of the RFOX Metahack 2022 is an important milestone for our team and a concrete step in our continuous mission to move the metaverse forward. We’re excited to work with promising tech builders during this event, and we look forward to empowering them in creating solutions and features that will enrich the RFOX ecosystem and the overall blockchain industry in general. We’re also happy to collaborate with Padang & Co on this game-changing event.”

"AIKON is thrilled to be the official partner of MetaHack 2022 – RFOX's first hackathon," said Marc Blinder, the CEO at AIKON and a core contributor to the ORE Blockchain. "We expect this partnership to drive and scale the AIKON developer community through co-hosting hackathons, bring more funding and technological resources to ORE decentralized funding programs for ORE devs, and ultimately accelerate ORE ID's integration in the years to come."

RFOX Metahack 2022 Events and How to Apply

The RFOX Metahack 2022 is divided into four parts:

Registration. The hackathon welcomes innovative individuals and teams to sign up for the event through this form. Info Session. During this segment, RFOX introduces the hackathon’s overall program challenge statements to participants. Watch the info session here. Virtual Hackathon. This segment includes technical workshops about the RFOX ecosystem, as well as mentoring and networking opportunities from key figures in the blockchain industry. After these sessions, hackathon participants are expected to submit their proposed projects. Evaluation and Pitch. Following an evaluation process, a select few projects will qualify for Pitch Day, during which the qualifying teams will present their solutions before a panel of judges. Each participant that is shortlisted for Pitch Day will be given coaching and further advice before their presentations. At the end of Pitch Day, winning participants will be declared.

For more details about the RFOX Metahack 2022, please go to this website.

