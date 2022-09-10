Apexigen Presents New Data from a Phase 2 Trial Evaluating its CD40 Antibody, Sotigalimab, in Combination with Neoadjuvant Chemoradiation in Patients with Resectable Esophageal and Gastroesophageal Junction Cancers at ESMO Congress 2022

-Sotigalimab in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation induced higher pathologic complete response rates, an important predictor of survival, in patients with both adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma-

/EIN News/ -- SAN CARLOS, Calif., Sept. 10, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Apexigen, Inc. (NASDAQ: APGN) a clinical-stage company focused on developing innovative antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of cancer with a focus on immuno-oncology, today announced the presentation of new data from a Phase 2 multicenter clinical trial evaluating sotigalimab (sotiga), Apexigen’s agonist antibody targeting CD40, in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for patients with resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers. Encouraging pathologic complete response (pCR) rates were observed in patients with both adenocarcinoma (AC) and squamous cell carcinoma (SCC). These data were featured in a poster presentation at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress, being held both virtually and in Paris from September 9-13, 2022.



“We are excited to present new data at ESMO that highlight the clinical utility of sotiga and the potential to improve outcomes in patients with resectable esophageal and GEJ cancers,” said Andrew Ko, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California San Francisco and Principal Investigator of the study. “The pathologic complete response rates, an important predictor of survival, compared favorably to historical pCR rates with standard of care treatment alone. Moreover, our study demonstrates that sotiga was able to be safely added to concurrent chemotherapy plus radiation. These results speak to the promise of sotiga-based combination therapies.”

Frank Hsu, M.D., Chief Medical Officer of Apexigen commented, “The results from this ongoing study validate sotiga’s differentiated mechanism of action, which has the potential to expand anti-tumor immune responses and modulate the tumor microenvironment for maximal therapeutic effect. We believe sotiga has the potential to become a backbone of combination therapy to address the need for innovative treatment options, as demonstrated by the encouraging rates of pCR in the overall patient population and across histologic subgroups of both adenocarcinoma and squamous cell carcinoma. Additionally, a single dose of sotiga alone induced an inflammatory response in the tumor, which was quantitatively higher in patients achieving a pCR. These important correlative findings further highlight sotiga’s potential to turn cold tumors hot, and together with the emerging data across our broad Phase 2 development program, suggest there is significant opportunity for sotiga to provide meaningful clinical benefit across multiple solid tumor indications. We look forward to providing updates on our progress as we advance our clinical program.”

Key data and conclusions featured in the ESMO presentation include:

The primary objective of this study was to assess the efficacy of this novel combination, as measured by the pCR rate, and to further characterize the safety and feasibility of the combination of sotiga with standard of care chemoradiation in the neoadjuvant setting for patients with resectable esophageal and GEJ cancers.



Safety:

Sotiga combined with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for esophageal/GEJ cancers was generally safe and well tolerated. The majority of patients had Grade 1-2 adverse events (AEs). Six serious adverse events considered at least possibly related to sotiga included cytokine release syndrome observed in three patients, nausea and vomiting in one patient, dysphagia in one patient and Guillain-Barre Syndrome in one patient. There were no patient withdrawals due to sotiga and no sotiga/neoadjuvant chemoradiation-related deaths.



Efficacy:

Sotiga combined with neoadjuvant chemoradiation led to encouraging rates of pCR in the overall patient population and in the histologic subgroups of AC and SCC. Of the 29 evaluable patients, 11 (38%) patients had a pCR and 19 (66%) patients had a mPR (major pathological response) with less than 10% of the residual tumor remaining after treatment. By histology, the pCR rate was 33% (8/24) in patients with AC and 60% (3/5) in patients with SCC.

The pCR rate was 41.2% for patients (n= 17) receiving four doses of sotiga versus 33.3% for patients (n= 12) receiving three doses.

R0 resection was achieved in 86% (25/29) patients and progressive disease was only 7%.

Paired biomarker analysis collected before and one to two weeks following a single run-in dose of sotiga alone demonstrated significantly increased tumor infiltration of activated dendritic cells, monocytes and both CD8 and CD4 T cells compared to baseline. The observed immune/inflammatory response in the tumor, changing the immune microenvironment from “cold” to “hot”, further validates sotiga’s mechanism of action.

The e-Poster (1229P) is accessible on the ESMO Congress portal and additional details are provided below.

Title: A multicenter phase 2 study of sotigalimab (CD40 agonist) in combination with neoadjuvant chemoradiation for resectable esophageal and gastroesophageal junction (GEJ) cancers

Presenting author: Andrew Ko, M.D., Professor of Clinical Medicine at the University of California San Francisco

Poster Session Date and Time: Monday, September 12, 2022 at 12:00 p.m. CEST



About Apexigen

Apexigen is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering and developing a new generation of antibody therapeutics for oncology, with an emphasis on new immuno-oncology agents designed to harness the patient’s immune system to combat and eradicate cancer. Sotigalimab and Apexigen’s other programs were discovered using Apexigen’s proprietary APXiMAB™ discovery platform. This platform has enabled Apexigen and its collaboration partners to discover and develop therapeutic antibodies against a variety of molecular targets, including targets that are difficult to drug with conventional antibody technologies. Multiple product candidates have been discovered using the APXiMAB platform, one of which is commercially available and the others are in clinical development, either internally by Apexigen or by its licensees. For more information, please visit www.apexigen.com.

