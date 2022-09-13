AQUABLUE Ranks in Top 20% of America's Fastest-growing 2022 Private Companies on the Inc. 5000

Inc. Magazine ranked AQUABLUE, a leading integrated telecommunications provider, within the top 20% of America’s fastest-growing companies in 2022.

It is an honor for AQUABLUE to have made its debut on the Inc. 5000 national list. I’d like to thank the entire team for all their efforts and dedication.” — Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE

RAMSEY, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, September 13, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Ranked No. 928 after Three-Year Revenue Growth of 689%. Ranked sixth out of 58 telecommunications companies

Today, Inc. Magazine has recognized AQUABLUE, a leading integrated telecommunications provider that specializes in enterprise communications, by ranking it within the top 20% of America’s fastest-growing companies in 2022.

AQUABLUE ranked 928 overall and sixth out of 58 companies listed under the Telecommunications industry on the annual Inc. 5000 list , which represents a one-of-a-kind look at the most successful companies within the economy’s most dynamic segment—its independent businesses. Facebook, Chobani, Under Armour, Microsoft, Patagonia, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

“It is an honor for AQUABLUE to not only have made its debut on the Inc. 5000 national list, but to have been ranked so highly among the very best that America has to offer is even more of a privilege,” said Chris Marino, CEO of AQUABLUE. “I’d like to thank the entire team for all their efforts and dedication, and our customers and partners for whom we strive for excellence every day and without whom we would not be where we are today.”

Adds Jim Erickson, Chief Commercial Officer, “It’s easy to see why we have had the success and unprecedented growth. The people here work tirelessly each day and have a ‘do whatever it takes’ mentality. While most companies want to move to a portal environment, we believe that more human interaction is what customers really want. It’s a big part of the AQUABLUE client experience.”

The news comes after AQUABLUE was also recognized this year as No. 31 on Inc.’s 5000 Regionals: Northeast list and made its debut on Inc. Magazine’s List of the Best Workplaces for 2022, ranking among the highest-scoring businesses with standout management, employee engagement, development opportunities, collaboration, and exceptional company culture.

Overperforming on many of its projections, AQUABLUE has increased revenues by 689% over a three-year period, expanded its team by 67%, vastly bolstered its leadership organically to build on the success of its enterprise-adopted Designed-to-Perform model, and delivered differentiated white-glove Network Operations Center (NOC) capabilities.

“The accomplishment of building one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S., in light of recent economic roadblocks, cannot be overstated,” says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. “Inc. is thrilled to honor the companies that have established themselves through innovation, hard work, and rising to the challenges of today.”

Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at www.inc.com/inc5000.

ABOUT AQUABLUE

AQUABLUE is a leading integrated telecommunications provider delivering a new service model to respond to enterprises’ most complex connectivity needs. Designed-to-Perform, our solutions integrate bespoke infrastructure engineering, cost optimization intelligence and centralized management.

With decades of experience, AQUABLUE has designed and developed network solutions for the optimal procurement of mission-critical connectivity. Serving customers in healthcare, financial services, media and content, government, education, and large enterprises, AQUABLUE provides customized network design, deployment and account services to drive the highest levels of performance for customers. For more information, visit aquabluenetwork.com.

ABOUT INC. 5000

Companies on the 2022 Inc. 5000 are ranked according to percentage revenue growth from 2018 to 2021. To qualify, companies must have been founded and generating revenue by March 31, 2018. They must be U.S.-based, privately held, for-profit, and independent—not subsidiaries or divisions of other companies—as of December 31, 2021. (Since then, some on the list may have gone public or been acquired.) The minimum revenue required for 2018 is $100,000; the minimum for 2021 is $2 million. As always, Inc. reserves the right to decline applicants for subjective reasons. Growth rates used to determine company rankings were calculated to four decimal places. The top 500 companies on the Inc. 5000 are featured in Inc. magazine’s September issue. The entire Inc. 5000 can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000.

