Homelessness: AHF Uncovers Thousands of Vacant SRO Hotel Rooms Across L.A.

In a new L.A. Times ad (Sunday, September 11), AHF's Housing Is A Human Right highlights results of its recent investigation and tally revealing 4,612 hotel rooms throughout Los Angeles that could be repurposed as housing for homeless and extremely-low-income individuals

An average of 1,500 unsheltered or homeless individuals die on the streets of Los Angeles each year

AHF is running another full-page, full-color housing advocacy ad set to be published this Sunday, September 11th in the Los Angeles Times. The ad headlined "4,612 Rooms," highlights a recent investigation and tally of vacant SRO hotel rooms across Los Angeles as the region's homeless crisis continues to escalate without robust or adequate solutions put forth by government and community leaders.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005055/en/

As part of its "Save Our SROs" advocacy campaign, Housing Is A Human Right (HHR) found more than 4,600 housing units in the Downtown Los Angeles area that are sitting vacant or are waiting to be built or have been converted from low-income housing to other uses. Ninety-one units at two single-room occupancy hotels have been demolished. With nearly 1,500 homeless residents dying on the streets in the L.A. area between 2020 and 2021, the L.A. City Council and Mayor Eric Garcetti must immediately utilize any vacant buildings that can provide low-income and homeless housing.

In August, Housing Is A Human Right, the housing advocacy division of AHF, launched a time-intensive investigation into the number of vacant units at single-room occupancy hotels (SROs) in Downtown L.A. and Westlake, a neighborhood next to Downtown. At the same time, Housing Is A Human Right, the housing advocacy division of AIDS Healthcare Foundation, took out prominent ads in the Los Angeles Times, highlighting such vacant SROs as the Cecil Hotel, the Clark Hotel, and the Embassy Hotel.

Housing Is A Human Right investigated 52 buildings in Downtown and Westlake, visiting many of them in person to confirm their status as vacant or converted for other uses such as market-rate housing. The results are shocking:

3,868 SRO units in 25 buildings are sitting vacant or have been converted for other uses. Ninety-one SRO units in two buildings have been demolished. (Three of those 25 buildings were vacant when AIDS Healthcare Foundation recently bought them to use for low-income and homeless housing – a real-life example of how vacant SROs can be utilized.) In addition, Chetrit Group, a controversial New York-based developer who owns the vacant Clark and Embassy hotels, has entitlements to build 537 housing units at a 42-story skyscraper known as 611 Place in Downtown L.A. The building, though, has remained empty for years. Also in Downtown, The Standard Hotel, with 207 rooms, has been vacant for nearly a year. With L.A.'s homelessness crisis turning into a lethal humanitarian catastrophe, L.A. City Hall can take emergency measures to use 611 Place and The Standard Hotel for low-income and homeless housing.

Housing Is A Human Right's probe also found that many of L.A.'s largest SROs are vacant – buildings that can be used right now to house low-income and homeless residents. They include the Clark Hotel (500 units), Cecil Hotel (615 units), Embassy Hotel (330 units), Morrison Hotel (111 units), and Holland Hotel (75 units). The list of vacant or demolished or converted units can be found here.

"It's outrageous that L.A.'s SROs sit vacant while unhoused residents are literally dying on the streets," says Susie Shannon, policy director of Housing Is A Human Right. "This is a public health emergency that demands swift, bold action. We urge the L.A. City Council and Mayor Eric Garcetti to utilize the adaptive reuse of vacant buildings and quickly turn them into low-income and homeless housing. People's lives hang in the balance."

AIDS Healthcare Foundation has already taken this kind of decisive action. Since 2018, AHF has bought 13 hotels or motels in the L.A. area, renovated them, and created more than 1,400 units of low-income and homeless housing. AHF plans to build thousands more units in the coming years. Healthy Housing Foundation, the housing provider division of AHF, manages the properties.

AHF's adaptive reuse of existing hotels or motels has been cost-effective and timely – unlike the city of L.A.'s efforts. Through a bond measure program, L.A. City Hall shells out a whopping $600,000 per unit for new affordable and homeless housing, and it's taken years to build.

AHF, on the other hand, has spent between $36,000 to $170,000 per unit by buying SROs, renovating them, and turning them into low-income and homeless housing – and these projects are completed in months, not years.

By spending less money and time, more low-income and homeless housing can be built more quickly, which means more people are housed more urgently. Adaptive reuse, in other words, will save lives.

AIDS Healthcare Foundation (AHF), the largest global AIDS organization, currently provides medical care and/or services to over 1.6 million individuals in 45 countries worldwide in the US, Africa, Latin America/Caribbean, the Asia/Pacific Region and Eastern Europe. To learn more about AHF, please visit our website: www.aidshealth.org, find us on Facebook: www.facebook.com/aidshealth, follow us @aidshealthcare or subscribe to our AHF podcast "AHFter Hours."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220911005055/en/