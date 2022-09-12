Aloha Laundry Life adds to Orlando’s ever-growing variety of industrial offerings
Revolutionary wash-and-fold laundry app aims to add to ‘The City Beautiful’s’ quality of lifeORLANDO, FLA., UNITED STATES, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Between world-famous theme parks, endless options of recreational and cultural activities, and companies from all over the world relocating and/or expanding here, Orlando is the ideal location to establish Aloha Laundry Life in the thriving metropolis that boasts over 320,000 million residents, along with a total of about 1.5 million Orange County residents, 480,000 Seminole County residents, and over 75 million tourists per year.
Aloha Laundry Life is a revolutionary wash-and-fold pickup-delivery laundry service that conducts all of its business – orders, sales, and customer interactions – through an app. This way, Aloha delivers quickly, efficiently, and with ease of communication between customer and operator.
Aloha Laundry Life not only serves Orlando, but also other cities and towns in all of Orange County including Apopka, Bay Lake, Belle Isle, Eatonville, Edgewood, Lake Buena Vista, Maitland, Oakland, Ocoee, Windermere, Winter Garden, and Winter Park.
Aloha also serves communities in neighboring Seminole County including Altamonte Springs, Casselberry, Lake Mary, Longwood, Oviedo, Sanford, and Winter Springs.
Orlando is known as “The Theme Park Capital of the World” for its many theme parks including of course Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort. Aside from the theme parks, Orlando – also nicknamed “The City Beautiful” – has several other famous attractions that people visit such as Rock Springs Run at Kelly Park in Apopka and other ecotourism locations; International Drive where the Wheel at Orlando ICON Park Orlando is located; and several museums and cultural buildings, shopping malls, nightclubs, bars, and restaurants.
Orlando is not just where tourists visit, but where people want to stay permanently. The city has been one of the fastest growing metropolises in the United States, with on average 1,000 people moving to Orange County every week. In addition, Orlando’s economic development hub is rapidly expanding because companies of all industries and sizes are relocating and/or expanding here.
Between the busy tourism industry, residents who want to get a fresh start in a new city, and companies that are planting roots in the region, Aloha Laundry Life is ready to accommodate Orlando with all of its laundry needs. As well, Aloha has opportunities for entrepreneurs to own their “virtual laundromat,” therefore supporting the local communities of Orlando.
About Aloha Laundry Life - We Deliver Clean
In 2020, Peter Trang founded Aloha Laundry Life initially as Dirty Laundry Solutions as a quality resolution to an everyday problem: dirty laundry. All done through an app, busy clients can request an affordable pick-up/drop-off laundry service, thus freeing up more time to be with family. As well, Aloha Laundry Life is ideal for the ongoing emergence of the peer-to-peer gig economy empowering entrepreneurs that are not only looking for passive income but also want to launch a small laundry as a service business that they can be proud of. With markets already in Austin, Texas; Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas; Bellingham, Wash.; Alexandria, La.; Mesa, Ariz.; and New York City, Aloha Laundry Life continues to open markets nationwide. In July 2022, the company was rebranded from Dirty Laundry Solutions to Aloha Laundry Life. For more information visit www.alohalaundrylife.com.
Daniel Ellis
Aloha Laundry Life
+1 248-872-4364
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Other