New promo for international top ups to Cuba, on HablaCuba.com

ATLANTA (PRWEB) September 11, 2022

Best things happen to those who keep a close eye on HablaCuba.com and are the first ones to find out about the upcoming Cubacel promo.

Spoiler alert: it comes with extra CUP, GB & mins.

What's new in this promo?

This is a "bonus by range" type of promo, so here are the extra benefits that accompany the international mobile recharges sent to Cuba:

500 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min

600 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min

700 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min + 1000 CUP

1000 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min + 1000 CUP

1125 CUP - 5 GB + 60 min + 1000 CUP

1250 CUP - 10 GB + 120 min + 1000 CUP

2000 CUP - 10 GB + 120 min + 2000 CUP

2500 CUP- 15 GB + 180 min + 2000 CU

What stays the same?

Customers enjoy the same special extra offer: NO FEES for top ups of 1000 CUP or more.

When will the transaction be processed?

The top-up reaches the destination almost instantly. However, top ups of 1000 CUP or more will be divided into separate top ups, so that you receive the maximum bonus possible. The recharges may arrive several minutes apart.

Besides sending top ups, customers can also recharge their family's and friends' Nauta accounts, in order to help them gain access to the internet. Or, if they prefer calling to say "Hello" personally, they can also use HablaCuba.com's calling services. Customers can place their calls:



From any landline, mobile or even payphone in the world, through access numbers.

Through the smartphone app called KeepCalling, available for iOS and Android.

The rate for international calls to Cuba is 69.9¢/min, for both landlines and mobiles, and the cost of a text message is 7¢.

All services HablaCuba.com offers revolve around the website's mission, which is to bring people together, no matter the distance, no distance is too long if people stay connected.

About HablaCuba.com

HablaCuba.com is an interactive website designed by KeepCalling, a global telecommunications company registered in 2002 in the USA. Presently, KeepCalling provides its services to hundreds of thousands of consumers, with a focus on customer satisfaction. KeepCalling has been listed by Inc 5000 as one of the fastest growing companies in the USA for 5 consecutive years. In 2015 the company registered a revenue increase of over 200% from 2011 to 2014.

