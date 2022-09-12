Global Interventional Pulmonology Market worth $ 6.47 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by InsightAce Analytic

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market info Global Interventional Pulmonology Market seg

Global interventional pulmonology market is valued at US$ 3.74 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.47 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6 %

NEW JERSEY, NJ, USA, September 12, 2022 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Interventional Pulmonology Market- by Indication (COPD, Asthma, Lung Cancer, Tracheal & Bronchial Stenosis, and Other Indications), End-Users (Hospitals and Ambulatory Surgical Centers, Diagnostic Centers and Specialty Clinics, and Other End-Users), Products (Bronchoscopes, Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Systems, Pleuroscopes, Respiratory Endotherapy Devices, Airway Stents, Pleural Catheters, Endobronchial Valves, and Bronchial Thermoplasty Systems), Trends, Industry Competition Analysis, Revenue and Volume Forecast To 2030."

According to the latest research by InsightAce Analytic, the global interventional pulmonology market is valued at US$ 3.74 Billion in 2021, and it is expected to reach US$ 6.47 Billion by 2030, with a CAGR of 6.6 % during a forecast period of 2022-2030.

In interventional pulmonology, lung cancer, thoracic cancer, tracheal cancer, and other diseases of the respiratory system are identified and treated using non-surgical, minimally invasive methods. Endoscopic procedures involve inserting an instrument into the body to examine internal organs and tissues and carry out additional treatments. Interventional pulmonary medicine can treat various symptoms, including chest discomfort, coughing, and shortness of breath. To diagnose and treat a range of pulmonary diseases, interventional pulmonology, a relatively young field that has shown tremendous growth in the previous ten years, uses high-tech devices.

The market is predicted to rise due to several causes, including an aging population, rising COPD mortality rates, rising CO2 emissions, rising lung cancer incidence, and improved public awareness. The field of robotic bronchoscopy is revolutionizing interventional pulmonology. A quick and accurate lung cancer diagnosis is now required in interventional pulmonology. This is driving developments in robotic bronchoscopy platforms, which employ a hand-held joystick and computer-assisted navigation to direct a small, flexible endoscope into the lung. These developments may soon be advantageous for the entire global interventional pulmonology industry. The associated patient risk, high maintenance costs, and entry obstacles for new businesses would hamper the market's expansion. Using e-cigarettes may increase healthcare costs, and interventional pulmonologists may benefit from better training programs. Product recalls are another major issue limiting global interventional pulmonology market growth.

North America is anticipated to be the major contributor to the interventional pulmonology market over the forecast years due to rising lung cancer rates and increased health consciousness. The surge is also a result of the considerable increase in tobacco use and air pollution. The expansion of the interventional pulmonology market is fueled by strict standards for early diagnosis and medical intervention. In addition, the Asia Pacific interventional pulmonology market is expected to grow significantly during the forecast period, a significant region in the global market due to an aging population, shifting illness trends, and increased demands from healthcare facilities.

Major market players operating in the Interventional Pulmonology market include CONMED Corporation, Cook Medical, ENDO-FLEX GmbH, Fujifilm Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Medtronic, Olympus Corporation, Argon Medical, Body Vision Medical Ltd., Boston Scientific Corporation, C. R. Bard, Inc. (Becton, Dickinson and Company), Pennine Healthcare, PENTAX Medical, Pulmonx Corporation, Richard Wolf GmbH, Rocket Medical plc., TAEWOONG, and Vygon.

Recent collaborations and agreements in the market:

• In December 2020, Olympus Corporation and Veran Medical Technologies, Inc. reached an agreement for the purchase. The purchase will be made by Olympus Corporation of the Americas (OCA), an Olympus affiliate. It will be the most recent in a line of tactical investments to strengthen Olympus' position as a preeminent global medical equipment manufacturer.

• In January 2019, the 12-month results of the NAVIGATE research, according to Medtronic plc, were published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology. This is the most significant prospective multicenter trial examining electromagnetic navigation bronchoscopy (ENB) operations using the super dimension(TM) navigation system to assist in identifying, staging, and treating lung cancer. The safety and effectiveness of the Imprint(TM) Ablation Catheter with the super dimension(TM) Navigation System for Lung Ablation Procedures are being evaluated separately by Medtronic.

Market Segments

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Indications, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• COPD

• Asthma

• Lung Cancer

• Tracheal & Bronchial Stenosis

• Other Indications

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market, by End-Users, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Hospitals And Ambulatory Surgical Centers

• Diagnostic Centers and Specialty Clinics

• Other End-Users

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Products, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Bronchoscopes

• Electromagnetic Navigation Bronchoscopy Systems

• Pleuroscopes

• Respiratory Endotherapy Devices

• Airway Stents

• Pleural Catheters

• Endobronchial Valves

• Bronchial Thermoplasty Systems

Global Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Region, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Latin America

• Middle East & Africa

North America Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• U.S.

• Canada

Europe Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Germany

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Russia

• Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• India

• China

• Japan

• South Korea

• Australia & New Zealand

Latin America Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• Brazil

• Mexico

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Interventional Pulmonology Market, by Country, 2022-2030 Value (US$ Mn) and Volume (No. of Units)

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East & Africa

