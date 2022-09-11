/R E P E A T -- Media Notice - Twenty-four Montreal firefighters will have their names inscribed in perpetuity on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial during a major ceremony this Sunday, September 11, in conjunction with the annual Canadian…
MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -This event will take place at the base of the Firefighters' Monument located on LeBreton Flats in Ottawa at the intersections of Lett St. & Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway on LeBreton.
Date:
Sunday, September 11, 2022
Time:
10:30 a.m.
Where:
At the base of the Firefighters' Monument located on LeBreton Flats, Ottawa, at the intersections of Lett St. & Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway on LeBreton.
NOTE:
Mr. Chris Ross will be present at the event in Ottawa and available for interviews. You can contact Alexandre Dumas at 514 898-4636 to arrange a telephone interview or in person at the event.
