/R E P E A T -- Media Notice - Twenty-four Montreal firefighters will have their names inscribed in perpetuity on the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial during a major ceremony this Sunday, September 11, in conjunction with the annual Canadian…

MONTREAL, Sept. 9, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ -This event will take place at the base of the Firefighters' Monument located on LeBreton Flats in Ottawa at the intersections of Lett St. & Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway on LeBreton.

Date:                  

Sunday, September 11, 2022

Time:                

10:30 a.m.


Where:              

At the base of the Firefighters' Monument located on LeBreton Flats, Ottawa, at the intersections of Lett St. & Sir John A. MacDonald Parkway on LeBreton.


NOTE:                 

Mr. Chris Ross will be present at the event in Ottawa and available for interviews. You can contact Alexandre Dumas at 514 898-4636 to arrange a telephone interview or in person at the event.

SOURCE Association des pompiers de Montréal

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2022/11/c5653.html

