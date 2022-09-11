New Data Presented at ESMO 2022 Show Veracyte's Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier May Help Inform Personalized Treatment Decisions in Men with Advanced Prostate Cancer

Findings from ancillary study of Phase 3 STAMPEDE trial reveal Decipher Prostate test is prognostic for clinical outcomes in men with high-risk non-metastatic and metastatic prostate cancer

Data support Veracyte's plan to expand test availability in the U.S. and offer test globally as an in vitro diagnostic

Veracyte, Inc. VCYT announced that new data from a Phase 3 trial of the multi-center, multi-national, randomized STAMPEDE platform protocol confirm the ability of the company's Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier to identify men with advanced prostate cancer who are more likely to benefit from intensified treatment with abiraterone acetate and prednisolone (AAP) in addition to standard-of-care androgen-deprivation therapy (Abstract #13580). The findings were shared in an oral presentation today at the European Society for Medical Oncology (ESMO) Congress 2022 and support the company's continued expansion of its high-value genomic tests for patients in the United States and globally.

"There are an increasing number of treatment options available for men with advanced prostate cancer, and the challenge for physicians is determining the best treatment combination for the right patient," said Gerhardt Attard, M.D., Ph.D., group leader of the Treatment Resistance Research Group at the University College London Cancer Institute, and STAMPEDE study co-investigator. "Our findings show that the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier – and tumor transcriptomes in general – can provide robust and clinically relevant prognostic information that may help guide important decisions about the treatment of advanced prostate cancer. Most notably, this study has identified patients who have poor prognoses and benefit greatly from addition of hormone treatment tablets, while other men have a good prognosis and may be able to avoid the toxicities of treatment."

The Decipher Prostate classifier is a 22-gene prognostic biomarker that provides a score that indicates the aggressiveness of an individual patient's cancer, to help healthcare professionals more accurately categorize risk and select appropriate treatment.

The STAMPEDE (Systemic Therapy in Advancing or Metastatic Prostate Cancer: Evaluation of Drug Efficacy) protocol involves more than 10,000 men to date with high-risk, non-metastatic (M0) or metastatic (M1) prostate cancer who are starting long-term androgen-deprivation therapy (ADT) for the first time and are randomized to new treatments in (to date) seven Phase 3 trials. In this post-hoc analysis of the abiraterone acetate trial, Prof. Attard and colleagues evaluated the prognostic ability of the Decipher Prostate test among 781 men who were randomized to receive standard-of-care ADT with or without abiraterone acetate and prednisolone (AAP). They found that Decipher was prognostic in both the M0 and M1 patients, with higher Decipher scores associated with worse overall survival in M1 patients, and worse metastasis-free survival in M0 patients. Additionally, study findings suggest that men with high Decipher scores who received AAP had the greatest improvement in outcomes, while those with low Decipher scores received less absolute oncologic benefit from the addition of AAP.

"The Decipher Prostate classifier is the most validated genomic test in prostate cancer, and this analysis suggests that we may be able to further expand its use to help inform often-challenging decisions regarding intensification of therapy in men with advanced prostate cancer," said Elai Davicioni, Ph.D., Veracyte's medical director, Urology. "We are honored to be working with leading prostate cancer researchers around the world to help further advance precision medicine."

"These findings, from one of the most important prostate cancer clinical trials of this era, further underscore our commitment to clinical rigor and innovation in our efforts to improve patient outcomes in prostate and other cancers," said Marc Stapley, Veracyte's CEO. "They also further support our plan to deliver our high-value tests, including the Decipher Prostate Genomic Classifier, to patients around the world."

Among the other abstracts presented at the ESMO conference, researchers shared data derived from Veracyte's Decipher GRID, a database of more than 100,000 whole-transcriptome profiles from patients with urologic cancers. Decipher GRID has led to the discovery or development of more than 400 genomic signatures that can be leveraged to help advance understanding of prostate and other urologic cancers, as well as to support biopharmaceutical companies' targeted-therapy development programs.

In a poster presentation today (Abstract #1381P), researchers shared data showing that the Decipher GRID androgen receptor activity (AR-A) signature is prognostic for outcomes in men with castration-sensitive prostate cancer (CSPC) that has spread to no more than three other sites in the body (oligometastatic CSPC, or omCSPC). The researchers concluded that the GRID AR-A signature is prognostic for outcomes in men with omCSPC treated with metastasis-directed therapy (MDT, or radiotherapy) and that patients with a low AR-A score receive the most benefit from the addition of ADT to MDT.

