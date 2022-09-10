Submit Release
Governor Abbott Calls For Statewide Moment Of Silence To Honor Victims Of September 11th Terror Attacks

TEXAS, September 10 - September 10, 2022 | Austin, Texas | Press Release

Governor Abbott today issued a statewide call for Texans to observe a moment of silence tomorrow at 7:46 AM CDT (8:46 AM EDT) in honor of the victims of the September 11, 2001 terror attacks in New York, Pennsylvania, and Washington D.C. The Governor urges Texans across the state to take time tomorrow to remember the lives lost and the millions impacted by the terror attacks. The Governor has also ordered Texas and U.S. flags across the state to be lowered to half-staff tomorrow.

"Today, I urge all Texans to take a moment of silence to honor the Americans who tragically lost their lives or were injured 21 years ago in the September 11 attacks," said Governor Abbott. "As we take pause today to remember one of the darkest moments in our nation’s history, let us also remember all of the courageous first responders who selflessly rushed in to help those in need, as well as the thousands across the country who provided support and aid. In times of need, Americans stand up and unite together to help their fellow Americans in the face of danger. May that unity and love of country forever be a guiding light for our nation." 

