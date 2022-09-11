The Digital Marketing Consultants Offering the Latest Cutting Edge Services in the Marketing Industry

An innovative and strategic thinking marketing agency, Marketing Minds regularly taps into the vast experience and knowledge of its digital marketing consultants to support their clients in finding an edge over their competitors.

With extensive experience across a broad spectrum of marketing specialties and industries, Marketing Minds is able to quickly grasp a business’s position and what’s required to take them to the next level. A large part of their success comes from consistently measuring outcomes and tracking results, and then implementing these findings towards creating a funnel that turns businesses into customer magnets.

Marketing Minds is a team of digital marketing consultants with over 80 combined years’ experience in New Zealand, Australia and internationally, and a proven track record of delivering successful digital marketing campaigns for their clients.

In August, Marketing Minds was shortlisted as a finalist for the prestigious Westpac Auckland Business Awards for South & East regions. They’ve placed in not one but two categories, namely ‘Excellence in Marketing’ and ‘Excellence in Strategy and Planning’. The winner of the awards will be announced in December this year.

They work closely together to provide their clients with expertise across the full spectrum of marketing services, effortlessly bridging that important gap between strategy and implementation.

Whether it be traditional methods like direct mail & above the line advertising campaigns, or SEO services and content creation, they will help to bring it all together with excellent outcomes.

Their comprehensive range of marketing services includes:

- Strategy and branding

- Digital marketing

- Lead generation & automation

- Coaching and training

- Cross-cultural marketing

As an added bonus, the Marketing Minds team has experience across an extensive range of industries including e-commerce, construction, hospitality & travel, and professional services, which they cross-pollinate to create unexpected competitive advantages for their clients.

Plus, Marketing Minds is an approved Regional Business Partner Network service provider, meaning its clients are often able to access government funding for selected programs.

