California Meal Prep Company MaxFit Meals Delivers Fresh, Pre-Cooked, Healthy Meals

MaxFit Meals provides the fastest and easiest meal prep in the industry. With fresh, pre-cooked healthy meals delivered right to the door, all customers need to do is microwave and eat. With a chef-curated menu of 35 delicious meal options, MaxFit Meals arrive ready to heat and eat.

MaxFit Meals aims to be the best meal prep delivery service in California. The chef-curated menu of 35 high flavor profile meals uses only the best quality and freshest ingredients. Meals are cooked for each order individually, with everything made from scratch and packed using industry-best materials to ensure maximum shelf life.

“We allow our customers the ability to pick up from one of our retail stores in Salinas or Monterey or have their orders delivered to their home,” MaxFit Meals representatives said. “We guarantee that our meals will provide you two of the things you value most—more time to enjoy the people and activities you love and a pathway to a healthier lifestyle.”

While they ship to the entire United States, the company specializes in serving the San Diego, Los Angeles, San Jose, and surrounding California areas. MaxFit Meals are available with or without a subscription plan so that interested consumers can try them before a long-term commitment.

“Finally, a meal prep company with price transparency and ordering freedom. Our meals are fresh, made specifically for your order, and shipped right to your door,” MaxFit Meals representatives said.

Making informed food choices

Each MaxFit meal on the chef-chef curated menu includes healthy portions of fresh ingredients and basic nutritional information. Armed with vital food facts, customers can plan their intake and make informed food decisions.

- Nutritional Facts

Each meal listing includes the total calorie amount and protein, fat, and carb content in grams.

- Allergens

While MaxFit Meals doesn’t recommend its service for those with moderate to severe food allergens because meals cannot be guaranteed allergen-free, allergens are listed.

- Product highlights

Each meal is tagged with identifiers to make searching for the right option easier. Find tags like gluten-free, weight loss or gain, Keto, breakfast, heart healthy, and many more.

- Preparation instructions

Each meal includes instructions on exactly how to microwave for ideal results.

- Customer reviews

If one of the meal prep options has been reviewed, its menu listing includes what other customers said about it.

“Our team of chefs go to work prepping, cooking, and packing your order, so you don’t have to,” representatives said.

Consistently fresh value

MaxFit Meals are never frozen. Representatives said the company takes pride in always working with local distributors for fresh produce. Customers can expect the packaged meals to maintain a shelf life of 7-10 days, depending on the meal’s contents.

“Quality you can taste. Macros you can count on.”

MaxFit Meals provides America’s best meal prep, with consistent quality and perfect portion sizes delivered right to the door.

Shipping easy meal prep across the nation

With local delivery to the Monterey Peninsula Saturday through Thursday and UPS shipping nationwide Monday through Friday, MaxFit Meals is shipping easy meal prep anywhere in the country. Orders must be placed two days before the expected delivery time.

Conclusion

MaxFit Meals makes easy meal prep possible when all one has to do is place an order, open the package, and microwave the meal to enjoy delicious meals. Anyone can have their own chef on staff with MaxFit Meals. To learn more about California’s best meal prep service, visit the MaxFit Meals website.

